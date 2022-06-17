Culture’s Biggest Night is shaping up to be a dreamy, star-studded haven. On June 15, BET announced Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Roddy Ricch are among the many stellar performers who’ll grace the stage at the 2022 BET Awards. That’s not all. Diddy will be there too as an honoree.

The awards show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26. Actor Taraji P. Henson will serve as this year’s host, as she did last year.

With so many stars announced to be in attendance, a memorable awards show is nearly a guarantee. So, if you’re planning on tuning in to the 2022 BET Awards, here’s everything you need to know.

How do I watch the 2022 BET Awards?

According to a press release, the BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET on, you guessed it, BET.

Who’s hosting the 2022 BET Awards?

Taraji P. Henson will return as host at the BET Awards. This is a return for Henson. She hosted last year with success. Billboard reports the 2021 show was last year’s “top-rated cable award show among adults aged 18-49.”

Henson shared that she’s coming back to host in this hilarious video on June 7.

Who is performing at the 2022 BET Awards?

The list of performers this year is long and exciting. Yes, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Roddy Ricch will be there, but that’s not it. Latto, Doechii, Babyface, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Ella Mai, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Muni Long, Joey Bada$$, and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin are also confirmed to take the stage.

Even better, BET said on June 15 even more performers are to be announced.

Omar Vega/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Who is nominated at the 2022 BET Awards?

Doja Cat leads this year’s extensive nominee tab. According to BET, the “Vegas” hitmaker leads the music pack with six nominations, including “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist” and “Best Collaboration.” R&B crooner Ari Lennox and Drake trail with four noms each. Silk Sonic, Chlöe, H.E.R., and Jazmine Sullivan follow with three individually, alongside Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Kanye West, Tems, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Mary J. Blige.

Notably, Lil Nas X did not receive a nomination this year, as he’s recently pointed out online.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who is the 2022 BET Awards honoree?

Fresh off of showcasing his rather unique hosting skills at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, Diddy will also appear at the BET Awards. Not as a host, though. The music mogul is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is an honor to veteran artists for their vital contributions to the music industry. Recent recipients include Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Anita Baker.

Stay tuned for more updates about the 2022 BET Awards.