Lil Nas X Was Not Here For The BET Awards Snubbing Him

On Wednesday, June 1, the BET Awards announced the nominations for their June 26 ceremony. While artists like Doja Cat and Drake are up for multiple awards, there was one huge name absent from the nominations list: Lil Nas X.

The singer was surprised to not see his name, so much so that he reportedly shared his thoughts about the snub in several tweets the same day. “Thank you BET awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!” Lil Nas X tweeted after being snubbed, according to Billboard.

All of Lil Nas X’s tweets about the BET Awards appear to have been deleted. (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for the BET Awards for comment on Lil Nas X’s reported tweets but did not hear back in time for publication.)

When someone asked why he felt he deserved to be nominated, the star reportedly responded that he had “3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album.” His debut album, Montero, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following its release in September 2021 and resulted in two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” “That’s What I Want” was also a Top 10 hit. For the album, Lil Nas X received five Grammy nominations, three 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and a 2022 Billboard Music Award.

Lil Nas X also reportedly clapped back at person who responded to one of his tweets to say the BET Awards are for hip-hop, rap, and R&B artists. “They have a pop category,” Lil Nas X said, according to Billboard.

Lil Nas X reportedly clarified he’s particularly frustrated by feeling like he’s still not accepted in the music world. “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible,” he tweeted, according to Billboard

The singer had previously been nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Awards. He also received two nominations at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2019 and again in 2021.

The 2022 BET Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26.