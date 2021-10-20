Lil Nas X Did *The Most* After "Industry Baby" Hit No. 1

It’s Lil Nas X’s world and we’re all just living in it. After his song “Industry Baby” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the singer took over the streets of Hollywood and threw a dance party. The chart-topping singer rented a StarLine tour bus on Oct. 19 and got fans in the streets to sing and dance with him as he drove by. There have been so many epic moments in Lil Nas X’s career so far, but the video of him thanking fans from a bus after "Industry Baby" hit No. 1 might just take the cake.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow released “Industry Baby” on July 23, so it took nearly three months for the song to reach No. 1. But the long wait made Lil Nas X all the more grateful, and he knew it was time to do something special for fans. The footage of his impromptu bus party showed him and his friends wearing matching pink jumpsuits as they blasted the song and danced their way through Hollywood. “‘Industry Baby’ is No. 1 because of you!” Lil Nas X yelled down to one excited fan.

Lil Nas X later shared footage of the special moment to Twitter. “Just went around hollywood thanking people for getting industry baby to number 1,” he wrote alongside the video. You can see him celebrate with fans below.

A day earlier, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to share his gratitude upon first hearing about the chart placement. “IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE!” he tweeted. “THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO!”

His collaborator also thanked fans online. “My first number one… I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse,” Harlow tweeted. “This song is something I’m gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. Thank you for having me @LilNasX.”

Lil Nas X has come a long way from his “Old Town Road” days, when many cast him off as a one-hit wonder. Not only is he no longer an industry baby, he’s a chart-topping king.