Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, & Megan Thee Stallion Will Perform At The 2022 BBMAs

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are about to be star-studded event, not that they aren’t always. On Sunday, May 15, the awards show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This is the same location where the Grammys were held last month.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is hosting the BBMAS this year, and the show will feature performances by Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Latto, among many other artists.

On May 9, the BBMAs announced in a press release that Travis Scott will perform at the awards show. Pitchfork reports this will mark Scott’s first major public appearance since the Astroworld Festival, where 10 people died in November 2021. Scott released a statement on Twitter the next day on Nov. 6, saying in part that he was “absolutely devastated.”

Read on for more information about the 2022 BBMAs, including Diddy’s personal request to NBC that Scott perform on May 15.

2022 Billboard Music Awards Air Date

According to a press release, the BBMAs will air on Sunday, May 15, on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

2022 BBMAs Host

Diddy will serve as host at the BBMAs. On May 9, Diddy said in an Instagram video he personally requested and demanded NBC to let his “brother” Travis Scott perform at the awards show. NBC obliged his request. “Now, that’s love,” Diddy said in the video.

2022 Billboard Music Awards Performers

Scott, Megan, Sheeran, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Latto are just a fraction of the many performers taking the stage on May 15. According to a press release, the BBMAs will also feature performances by Becky G, Silk Sonic, Elle King, Morgan Wallen, Burna Boy, Rauw Alejandro, Miranda Lambert, and Florence & The Machine.

2022 BBMAs Nominees

This year’s nominees are led by The Weeknd. According to a press release, he’s competing in 17 categories. Doja Cat will also be a force to reckon with on May 15. She’s the most nominated female artist this year, up for 14 awards. Olivia Rodrigo trails her with 13 nominations, while Drake, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber maintain a strong presence across multiple categories.

2022 BBMAs Honoree

Fresh off her iconic Super Bowl performance in February, Mary J. Blige will be honored at the BBMAs with the Icon Award. Previous winners include P!nk, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Cher, and Jennifer Lopez.

With this many stars headed to Vegas on May 15, the BBMAs are set to once again be a major event.