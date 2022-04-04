Lil Nas X might not have gone home with any Grammy Awards on April 3, but that doesn’t mean he went home alone, either. Taking to Twitter ahead of the show, the rapper was blunt about his post-award show itinerary — and his idea of a proper after party was pretty NSFW. According to him, no matter what went down on the Grammys stage, his plan was to “have sex with a random stranger” afterward. Suffice to say, Lil Nas X’s tweet about celebrating the 2022 Grammys was X-rated, and Twitter could not get enough.

April 3 was a big night for Lil Nas X. He was nominated for five Grammys: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. Plus, he performed “Industry Baby” onstage with Jack Harlow. Ahead of all this excitement, the 22-year-old tweeted, “i’m either gonna win a grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger or lose each grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger.” Unfortunately for him, he did lose each Grammy, but hey, at least he had a plan in place?

And his fans were nothing but supportive. His tweet racked up over 220,000 likes, and the replies were exactly what you’d expect. “i need to get to a club near him asap,” one follower wrote. Another replied with a (somehow still relevant) Hunger Games gif, “I volunteer as tribute.”

But whether Lil Nas X followed through with his NSFW plans is unclear. After losing, he (understandably) did not seem to be in the best mood. “can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay,” he tweeted. He later changed his tune, taking to Twitter once more, “i change my mind i want to be slutted out tonight.” Truly, his Twitter is a whirlwind of emotions.

The rapper didn’t stop there, either. Posting on his Instagram Stories after the award show, Lil Nas X gave his fans some insight into how he was feeling directly from his bathroom. “I ain’t win no Grammys, zero for five Grammys… That sh*t made me cry,” he sang to himself in the mirror. Though the rap was a little off the cuff, it was actually extremely catchy.

Here’s hoping Lil Nas X found a way to cope with his Grammys disappointment — whether that involved finding a stranger at the club, coming up with a rap in his bathroom, or both.