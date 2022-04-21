The 2022 MTV VMAs Will Air This Summer From New Jersey

The VMAs are returning to New Jersey. On April 21, MTV announced this year’s ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark. It will mark the first time the VMAs are held in the Garden State since 2019.

According to a press release by MTV, fans can expect the 2022 VMAs to be filled with many surprises, including “show-stopping spectacles” and “epic performances” from today’s biggest stars. The ceremony will also feature a live audience.

The 2021 VMAs took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and were hosted by Doja Cat. Last year’s highlights included Lil Nas X’s lavender Atelier Versace ensemble and Chloe Bailey’s show-stopping performance.

The previous ceremony in 2020 was also held at the Barclays Center and featured performances from across New York City’s five boroughs: Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island. That year’s awards show didn’t feature a live audience due to the pandemic.

After three years, the VMAs are officially coming back to New Jersey. You definitely won’t want to miss out, so here’s everything you need to know about the show before it airs this summer.

2022 VMAs Air Date

The 2022 VMAs will be broadcast live on Sunday, Aug. 28.

2022 VMAs Host

The host for the 2022 VMAs hasn’t been announced. Last year, Doja Cat made headlines for her extravagant outfit changes throughout the night. Some of her most unique looks included wearing an upside-down chair hat, chicken feet boots, and a multi-colored dress that Doja said made her look like a “worm.”

2022 VMAs Nominees

MTV hasn’t revealed the nominees for the 2022 VMAs, but the network said in a press release that additional details about the show will be shared closer to August.

2022 VMAs Performers

The performers for the 2022 VMAs also remain a mystery. The 2021 VMAs featured performances from artists like Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, and more. I’m sure this year’s lineup will be just as amazing.

2022 VMAs Presenters

The presenters for the 2022 VMAs are still unknown. Last year, celebrities like Billie Eilish, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber presented awards.

I can’t wait to see which stars appear at the 2022 VMAs!