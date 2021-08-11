The VMA Noms Will Get You Pumped For The First Fan-Packed Award Show In Ages

What’s better than staying up late to watch a music video your fave just dropped? Watching them earn a shiny VMA for all that awesomeness. With the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards right around the corner, music lovers will have a chance to ~properly~ celebrate their favorite musical artists’ visual victories. This year, the 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony won’t just be celebrity-packed — it’ll be stuffed with tons of super-hyped fans, too. Take that, Miss ‘Rona!

OK, so the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t *exactly* over. (Get vaccinated and wear your masks, folks.) But with nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, things are looking way brighter — and safer — than they were this time last year. So it’s exciting that as New York City opens up again, this year’s VMAs ceremony will be one of the city’s first award shows with a live audience in what feels like forever.

Most importantly, since the ceremony will be packed with fans just as wild as you, you’ll feel even more stoked as you enjoy the festivities with stans who love the same artists. From Justin Beiber, BTS, and Billie Eilish to Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo, this year’s VMA nominee list is fire AF.

Who are the 2021 VMAs nominees?

Not to be dramatic, but one glance at this list of nominees and you might faint. Not only is the competition probably *super* stiff from an artist’s perspective, but even as a fan, it might be difficult for you to only root for one musician per category. After all, when everyone was tent up inside their homes during last year’s lockdowns, new music videos were one of the few things to look forward to. (Collectively, as a society, we had nothing better to do than stream “WAP” a bazillion times!) But getting an in-depth look at all of the 2021 VMAs nominees might help you narrow down your No. 1 choice.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?" – Columbia Records

October 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy" – Warner Records

November 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous" – Godd Complexx / HITCO

December 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

January 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart" – Elektra Music Group

February 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies" – RCA Records

March 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish" – Epic Records / Sing It Loud

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – "WITHOUT YOU" – Columbia Records

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records

June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin" – world in red / AWAL

July 2021: Fousheé – "my slime" – RCA Records

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records

Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records

John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records

The Killers – “My Own Soul's Warning” – Island

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16

Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company

Who will perform at the 2021 VMAs?

No performers have been announced for this year’s VMAs, so keep your eyes and ears pealed for more details coming soon!

When do the 2021 VMAs air?

Mark your calendars, y’all, because the 2021 VMAs are being celebrated slightly later than last year’s show.

This time around, the VMAs will air live from NYC’s famous Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm ET/PT — so you have well over a month to figure out if you should wear your BTS or Dua Lipa merch on the big night. (Why not both? #Layering!)

Will there be a live audience at the 2021 VMAs?

At last year’s VMAs, safety was a top priority — and even though it was weird to witness everyone rocking masks in front of an empty audience, it was also reassuring to know both MTV and celebs were taking the pandemic seriously. This year, it’s super obvious those sacrifices paid off, because New York City has reopened, and fans will be able to enjoy the VMAs IRL, almost like pre-pandemic times.

However, both MTV and Barclays Center are still prioritizing the safety of everyone attending the big event. In an official statement, MTV announced they are “working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe,” which is a relief. COVID testing will be enforced for those who do not have vaccine exceptions, while masks will be required for both unvaccinated and vaccinated attendees, per Barclays Center.

Safety first, fun always!