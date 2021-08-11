The VMA Noms Will Get You Pumped For The First Fan-Packed Award Show In Ages
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and BTS all got so many nominations.
What’s better than staying up late to watch a music video your fave just dropped? Watching them earn a shiny VMA for all that awesomeness. With the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards right around the corner, music lovers will have a chance to ~properly~ celebrate their favorite musical artists’ visual victories. This year, the 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony won’t just be celebrity-packed — it’ll be stuffed with tons of super-hyped fans, too. Take that, Miss ‘Rona!
OK, so the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t *exactly* over. (Get vaccinated and wear your masks, folks.) But with nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, things are looking way brighter — and safer — than they were this time last year. So it’s exciting that as New York City opens up again, this year’s VMAs ceremony will be one of the city’s first award shows with a live audience in what feels like forever.
Most importantly, since the ceremony will be packed with fans just as wild as you, you’ll feel even more stoked as you enjoy the festivities with stans who love the same artists. From Justin Beiber, BTS, and Billie Eilish to Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo, this year’s VMA nominee list is fire AF.
Who are the 2021 VMAs nominees?
Not to be dramatic, but one glance at this list of nominees and you might faint. Not only is the competition probably *super* stiff from an artist’s perspective, but even as a fan, it might be difficult for you to only root for one musician per category. After all, when everyone was tent up inside their homes during last year’s lockdowns, new music videos were one of the few things to look forward to. (Collectively, as a society, we had nothing better to do than stream “WAP” a bazillion times!) But getting an in-depth look at all of the 2021 VMAs nominees might help you narrow down your No. 1 choice.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?" – Columbia Records
October 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy" – Warner Records
November 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous" – Godd Complexx / HITCO
December 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
January 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart" – Elektra Music Group
February 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies" – RCA Records
March 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish" – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – "WITHOUT YOU" – Columbia Records
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records
June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin" – world in red / AWAL
July 2021: Fousheé – "my slime" – RCA Records
August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
BEST ROCK
Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
The Killers – “My Own Soul's Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company
Who will perform at the 2021 VMAs?
No performers have been announced for this year’s VMAs, so keep your eyes and ears pealed for more details coming soon!
When do the 2021 VMAs air?
Mark your calendars, y’all, because the 2021 VMAs are being celebrated slightly later than last year’s show.
This time around, the VMAs will air live from NYC’s famous Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 pm ET/PT — so you have well over a month to figure out if you should wear your BTS or Dua Lipa merch on the big night. (Why not both? #Layering!)
Will there be a live audience at the 2021 VMAs?
At last year’s VMAs, safety was a top priority — and even though it was weird to witness everyone rocking masks in front of an empty audience, it was also reassuring to know both MTV and celebs were taking the pandemic seriously. This year, it’s super obvious those sacrifices paid off, because New York City has reopened, and fans will be able to enjoy the VMAs IRL, almost like pre-pandemic times.
However, both MTV and Barclays Center are still prioritizing the safety of everyone attending the big event. In an official statement, MTV announced they are “working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe,” which is a relief. COVID testing will be enforced for those who do not have vaccine exceptions, while masks will be required for both unvaccinated and vaccinated attendees, per Barclays Center.
Safety first, fun always!