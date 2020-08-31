Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards forged ahead, albeit virtually in most regards. The night was interesting, to say the least, and filled with all the makings of what you might expect from a virtual award show — awkward moments, cringe-y fake audience laughter, a good amount of snubs, and all the fashion lewks your heart could want. Although pretty much every attendee's outfit was remarkable, Miley Cyrus', Bella Hadid's, and Madison Beer's VMAs outfits all share one common fashion trend... and it's sheer brilliance.

Appropriate for a hot summer night in August, sheer clothing was the choice look for the three stars. Each had their individual takes on the trend, but all the looks were dark (everyone's sheer outfit was black) and daring (I mean, it's sheer) regardless. Cyrus', Hadid's, and Beer's looks all ringed of the moody '90s, with thin-strapped heels, baby doll dresses, and porcupine hairstyles. Is this indicative of a sheer trend takeover come fall? Maybe not, considering it's not exactly warm enough for cold weather. Still, I'd expect some sheer elements to find their way into your closet as the season changes. Here's how the stars styled their looks so you can find your favorite way to wear the trend:

Miley Cyrus' 2020 VMAs Look: Rocker Glam

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the big night, Cyrus stunned in a reflective sheer look from Mugler. The tea-length, strapless dress, which Cyrus wore over a black bra and panty set, features hundreds of small mirror details. Paired with matching sheer gloves and black patent leather heels, this look rings of the rocker glam Cyrus is known for.

Bella Hadid's 2020 VMAs Look: Business At The Bottom, Party At The Top

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Hadid said all work, all play, people! Wearing a complete look from Fashion East, Hadid's look was a total '90s showstopper. The top-bra combo is completely sheer, apart from a thin black strip around her chest. With the straight leg slacks and chained heels, Hadid expertly toes the line between daring and streamlined.

Madison Beer's 2020 VMAs Look: Party Girl

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison Beer looked every part the sultry pop princess in this 'fit. The look, another Mugler design, shows Beer in a black bodysuit and bra with a sheer mini dress overtop. Making this outfit extra regal are the entire arm-length black gloves connected to a thick black choker. You can't help but stan a sexy queen.