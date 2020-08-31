Presenting the Tricon Award to Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Bella Hadid should've taken an award home for her look alone. Hadid's 2020 VMAs outfit was sheer sartorial excellence — literally. With a pair of black slacks and a porcupine hairstyle, the dream of the '90s is alive in this look.

Even though this was MTV's very first ~virtual~ event, that didn't temper the star power making IRL and, well, virtual appearances at the show. Subsequently, that didn't temper the ~lewks~, either. Hadid's, however, was a particular one to remember. Wearing a full Fashion East set, Hadid wore a completely, long-sleeve sheer top, save for a small strip of black fabric across her chest.

The bottom of the look screamed business-ready — a bit of a departure from the top of the 'fit. Hadid paired the sheer top with a pair of straight-leg black slacks and chain-link black heels. She went minimal with accessories, apart from a pair of large gold hoop earrings. A quintessential '90s look if I ever saw one.

She drove that retro vibe home with her hairstyle: a dreamy, nostalgic porcupine updo. Think: Alicia Silverstone, Britney Spears, Courteney Cox, and Kirsten Dunst on any '90s stage or red carpet. Her makeup look — thick black eyeliner and a nude lip — complemented this aesthetic perfectly. Tell me this is not Posh Spice reincarnate:

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheer outfits were a pretty popular look for celebrities at the VMAs. Along with Hadid's Fashion East look, Miley Cyrus wore a completely sheer Mugler dress dotted with silver mirror details; Madison Beer, too, wore a sheer mini dress from the same designer. Sheer coincidence? Perhaps, but one thing's for sure: Get ready for sheer outfits to take over your closet.