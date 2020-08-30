Miley Cyrus perfectly embodied her latest single "Midnight Sky" at MTV's first virtual Video Music Awards. Cyrus' 2020 VMAs look is super sultry, super sleek, and adorned with hundreds of shiny details, just like the night sky. Tongue out and mullet in tact, Cyrus pulled out every stop on the virtual carpet.

Cyrus' look — a long, sheer, off-the-shoulder dress with small mirror details, worn atop a black bandeau and bikini-style underwear — is a look from Mugler's Fall 2020 collection. (Mugler seems to be a popular designer for the night, with Ariana Grande, too, wearing a 'fit from the designer.) Along with the dress, Cyrus wore matching long, sheer gloves covered in black beads. Apart from simple black patent leather heels, she wore accessories equally as edgy as her dress, opting for large jewel-encrusted hoop earrings and a jewel-encrusted, chain-link necklace.

Cyrus didn't stray too far from her usual beauty look for the big night. She wore her blonde mullet straight, looking trendy, though perhaps controversial (hey, not everyone loves mullets), as ever. Her makeup look featured thick, black, winged eyeliner; her signature bright red lipstick; and a striking view of her tongue. I mean, this picture is one big mood, TBH:

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Cyrus has rocked a mullet for some time now, the rest of this look screams of a modern update to her Bangerz era, where extremely daring outfits, bright red lipstick, and a tongue out were her bread and butter. Fans have even commented that "Midnight Sun" is reminiscent of her Bangerz, well, bangers. Although, it's unlikely a repeat of her 2013 VMAs performance will happen this year, it is likely Cyrus' 2020 performance will be one for the books.