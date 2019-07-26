She's got cattitude, everybody. After receiving zero nominations for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus has now come online to throw some major shade at the award show. Yup, things aren't looking so good between Cyrus and the VMAs, so don't get your hopes up about her possibly performing on the show on Monday, August 26, because Cyrus has made her thoughts about the VMAs loud and clear. Miley Cyrus' comment about not performing at the VMAs is super shady, and you'll just have to see it to believe it.

Before I get into what Cyrus said, let's backtrack a little. On Tuesday, July 23, the VMAs announced this year's nominees, and music fans everywhere couldn't wait to see if their fave snagged a nomination. Among the artists nominated were Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and BTS.

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift received the most nominations with 10 each, followed by Billie Eilish, who received nine. Since the nominations were announced, fans have had mixed feelings about it, believing that some artists were noticeably snubbed, like BTS, who was absent in major categories such as Artist of the Year and Video of the Year, despite having an impressive year in music.

Needless to say, many fans were not happy about the nominations, including fans of Miley Cyrus, who felt that she should have been nominated for a few categories, especially with all the music she's been releasing lately.

On Friday, May 31, Cyrus released her EP She Is Coming, which included tracks like "Mother's Daughter," "Cattitude," "The Most," and more. She Is Coming was Cyrus' first album since she dropped Younger Now in September 2017, so you could imagine just how happy fans were when they were finally able to listen to some new music from the star.

Then, following the release of her EP, Cyrus dropped the music video for "On A Roll," the single from her Black Mirror persona "Ashley O.," as well as the music video for "Mother's Daughter." Let me just say, they were both pretty epic, so I can understand why fans are upset that Cyrus didn't receive any VMAs nominations.

After hearing that Cyrus received zero noms, some fans took their frustrations out on social media. One fan shared a photo of Cyrus on IG, along with the caption, "Guess I’m not watching the VMAS this year 🤷🏼‍♂️ unless Miley performs."

Somehow, Cyrus saw the fan's post, because according to Cosmopolitan, the star replied with, "No f*ckin way 🖤."

But that's not all. Another fan shared a photo of Cyrus on IG, in which they tagged the VMAs and said, "They care more about a f*cking green screen than a message to the world. nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes."

According to E!, Cyrus commented “exactly."

Welp, I guess that rules out one possible VMA performer, doesn't it? Cyrus is clearly not happy with the VMAs, and I don't blame her. They definitely snubbed some major artists this year. I guess there's always next time, right?