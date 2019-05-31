Fridays are my favorite day of the week. Sure, it's finally the weekend, which is awesome, but it also means that I get to listen to new songs as part of New Music Friday. So whenever a Friday rolls around, I get super hyped to find out which artists have dropped a new single or better yet, a new album. On Friday, May 31, Miley Cyrus, as well as a bunch of other artists, like Cardi B and Katy Perry, finally shared some new music. Let me tell you, it was well worth the wait because I feel like I'm in music heaven. Miley Cyrus dropped her new EP, She is Coming, and it came with six new songs. After listening to the full EP, I'm wondering, is Miley Cyrus' "The Most" about Liam Hemsworth? There's definitely a possibility that it could be, so let's investigate, shall we?

Before She Is Coming, Miley Cyrus released her previous album, Younger Now, on Sept. 29, 2017. That means that at most, Cyrus could have been working on She Is Coming since September 2017. Since albums take months, or even years, to create, this means that in all the time Cyrus had spent working on She Is Coming, she was either engaged to Hemsworth or married to him because the couple tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018, after they became engaged again in 2016 — three years after they broke up in 2013.

If 2013 showed fans anything, it's that Cyrus channels her feelings and emotions into her songs. Remember when she and Hemsworth went through a breakup? Cyrus came out with Bangerz, which featured the hit single, “Wrecking Ball.” The song was an emotional ballad and its lyrics told a story about a relationship beginning to crumble - a reflection of Cyrus’ then-relationship with Hemsworth.

Thankfully, the two found their way to each other again, and when Cyrus released her album, Younger Now, some of the songs again reflected her relationship with Hemsworth. But this time, instead of feeling down about the end of a relationship, she felt hopeful at the (re)start of a meaningful one.

Based on Cyrus’ pattern of writing love songs based on her personal life, fans thought that at least one song on She Is Coming would reflect her current relationship with Hemsworth. Out of all the songs, the one that most stood out was “The Most" due to its lyrics that seem to be directed at someone.

The most telling clue that "The Most" is about Hemsworth is in the first verse, in which Cyrus sings to someone at "home."

Here is the first verse:

This winter was as cold as you and I / I know you're home, hoping I'm alright / How many times have I left you in the deep? / I don't know why you still believe in me

In the chorus, Cyrus also sings about someone who loves her "the most," even on her "darkest days." Check it out:

Oh, and even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place / You love me the most / And even when I can't stay, even when I run away / You love me the most / So why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause I know? / Why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause you love me the most?

OK, those lyrics sound like they are definitely about Liam Hemsworth, and fans seem to think so, too.

You can stream Miley Cyrus' She is Coming on Spotify below.

You can also check out the full lyrics of "The Most" below via Genius.

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

This winter was as cold as you and I

I know you're home, hoping I'm alright

How many times have I left you in the deep?

I don't know why you still believe in me

Oh, and even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place

You love me the most

And even when I can't stay, even when I run away

You love me the most

So why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause I know?

Why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause you love me the most?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the most

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Is it 'cause I know? Is it 'cause you love me the most?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the most

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Is it 'cause I know? Yeah

Your tender touch is the healing that I seek

I come to you when my judgment becomes weak

All that you are is all I ever need

I don't know why you still believe in me

Oh, and even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place

You love me the most

And even when I can't stay, even when I run away

You love me the most

So why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause I know?

Why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause you love me the most?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the most

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Is it 'cause I know? Is it 'cause you love me the most?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the most

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Is it 'cause I know? Yeah

How many times have I left you in the deep?

I don't know why you still believe in me