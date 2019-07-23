The 2019 VMA nominations have officially been announced, and while the BTS ARMY is celebrating the fact that BTS received four nominations, they also feel that the guys deserved way more, and honestly, I totally agree. I mean, BTS is the biggest boyband in the world right now and they're breaking countless records left and right. One of the most notable records they've broken this year was for their "Boy With Luv" music video, which reached 74.6 million views on YouTube in 24 hours — the biggest YouTube debut in history. With an achievement like that, fans think BTS' "Boy With Luv" music video deserved nominations in the main VMA categories, and that BTS themselves should have been nominated for Artist of the Year. The tweets about BTS' 2019 VMA nomination snubs show fans think the creation of a brand new category for K-Pop is an effort to increase voting engagement without giving the boys a chance in major categories they deserve a spot in.

The four awards BTS is nominated for are Best Collaboration, Best K-Pop, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography. As I said, fans are thankful that BTS finally received some VMA nominations, because last year, the guys didn't receive any, despite also breaking YouTube records for both their "Idol" and "Fake Love" music videos. With that said, fans feel that instead of creating an entirely new category for K-Pop, the show should have nominated BTS for Video of the Year since they've rightfully earned their spot against some of the biggest names in music like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish.

HERE'S HOW FANS REACTED TO BTS' VMA NOMINATION SNUBS:

Fans have highlighted the fact that BTS has broken numerous music records just this year. In April, BTS' Map of the Soul: Persona album went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it BTS' third album to reach the top spot on the Billboard 200 in less than a year. The achievement put BTS with the likes of the Beatles, who had three albums go No. 1 within the span of 11 months, about the same time as BTS. In addition, BTS took the No. 1 spot on Nielsen Music's list of the Top 10 Physical Albums in the United States, with 312,000 units sold, surpassing the Jonas Brothers with Happiness Begins and Billie Eilish with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Both the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish were nominated for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year at this year's VMAs.

Fans also shared their frustrations at how it's been much harder for BTS to score the nominations because they're an Asian group. To put things into perspective, UK-based boyband One Direction received a VMA nomination for Best Pop Video in 2012 for their "What Makes You Beautiful" music video. Despite not being an American boyband, One Direction was still nominated for a main VMA category. BTS' VMA snubs raise the question about how the MTV VMA nominations are chosen.

Either way, I'm with the BTS ARMY on this one. BTS was snubbed and they deserved way more VMA nominations than they received this year.