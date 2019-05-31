Miley Cyrus is a pro at crafting lyrics that pack a punch. And when it comes to the songs on her new EP, She Is Coming, that punch is just as powerful. It's so powerful, in fact, that you could pull a slew of Instagram captions from this album. Whether you want to start some IG beef or ease the tension from a past one — or anything in between — Cyrus has you covered. These Miley Cyrus She Is Coming Instagram captions are perfect for almost any occasions.

As expected, Cyrus' lyrics are raw, real, and edgy and fans are loving every single word. She's basically speaking to the fans' everyday experiences and giving them so much content to mull over and relate to. And that, of course, makes this particular album ideal to comb through for Instagram captions. In any case, here are a bunch of Instagram captions from She Is Coming that you'll definitely want to use in your next IG post:

FROM "MOTHER'S DAUGHTER":

1. Hallelujah, I'm a freak, I'm a freak, hallelujah

2. Don't f*ck with my freedom

3. Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter

4. Swish swish, I'm a three-point shooter, I blow through ya

5. Well, look at her, she got the power

6. Swish swish, motherf*cker

FROM "UNHOLY":

7. I'm a little drunk, I know it

8. I'm a little bit unholy, so what? So is everyone else

9. I’ma get high as hell

10. You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me

FROM "D.R.E.A.M":

11. Always last to leave the party

12. Wake up with new tattoos on my body

13. Hit the ghost, raise a toast, pop the molly

14. We're all tryna fill the lonely

15. We'll be sleeping on a red-eye flight

FROM "CATTITUDE":

16. The library is officially open

17. Turn up your gratitude, turn down your attitude

18. If you don't feel what I'm saying, I don't f*ck with you

19. I'm the moon, I'm the stars, I'm a Maserati

20. I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi

21. Queen, queen, that's what you can call me

FROM "PARTY UP THE STREET":

22. Lead me on, do it while you still can

23. Party up the street, and you know what happens after dark

24. We didn't come this far for nothing

25. We can rock like an ocean wave

26. We can go out with a bang

FROM "THE MOST":

27. This winter was as cold as you and I

28. Even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place, you love me the most

29. Why do I hurt you so? Is it 'cause you love me the most?

30. All that you are is all I ever need

With lyrics like, "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," you really can't go wrong. Cyrus even discussed these lyrics during a recent interview on Capital FM.

"Actually, one of my songs says, ‘You want to know if we’re really beefing? There’s no beef; I’m a vegan.’ I think that you’re allowed to enjoy two artists who fill a similar lane,” she explained. “And I just always grew up collaborating with Selena [Gomez] and Demi [Lovato], and there was never competition. Ariana [Grande] is one of my best friends."

She also went on to say that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are queens in her mind.

"When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken because you’re the only one, and I think what they do is so different from each other,” Cyrus explained. “That’s why they both get a crown. They don’t have to share; they don’t have to break it in half; there’s no reason to fight over it. They’re both queens. And any time you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go-to: Cardi and Nicki."

So, her lyrics can't definitely have multiple meanings depending on the context. Hence, they're perfect for your Instagram!