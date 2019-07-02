Welcome to a new world, guys. Miley Cyrus' new music video for her immediate hit "Mother's Daughter" is here and it is full of some fierce visuals that are making her fans scream, "Hallelujah, I'm a freak, I'm a freak!" Most notably, the tweets about Miley Cyrus' "Mother's Daughter" video celebrate the wide representation featured on camera and it is a total breath of stunning fresh air.

Fans are loving the huge range of casting and intimate looks into a variety of lifestyles, figures, skin colors, relationships, and more. Other powerful visuals include a woman breastfeeding, menstrual products, and straight up — Cyrus in that red cat woman suit with the built in crotch teeth. Me-the F-ow. The overall effect is a much-needed kick in the ass. Fans of all shapes, sizes, and circumstances can see themselves reflected back in this video and ultimately, the lasting feeling is one of unity.

The song itself is a feminist rallying cry including the powerful bridge and chorus lyrics:

Oh my God, she got the power / Oh, look at her, she got the power / So-so, so don't f*ck with my freedom / I came back to get me some / I'm nasty, I'm evil / Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter / Don't f*ck with my freedom / I came back to get me some / I'm nasty, I'm evil / Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter

Do yourself a favor and watch the video:

YouTube

See what I mean?

Twitter is blowing up:

While the lyrics alone are enough to get me through a marathon, the cameos in this video are awesome AF, too. The cast includes but is not limited to Cyrus' literal mother, Tish Cyrus, skateboarder Lacey Baker, models Casil McArthur and Aaron Philip, dancer Amazon Ashley, and actors Angelina Duplisea and Mela Murder.

Cyrus got her fans hyped for the cameos and the video when she teased its release on July 1. Cyrus tweeted, "@almacyber & I wrote a bad ass feminist anthem called Mother’s Daughter and I am dropping the music video tomorrow 7/2! Beware it’s the SH*T just like all the bad ass women starring alongside muah!"

She's right. It is the sh*t.

According to Cyrus, visuals are kind of her specialty. During an interview with iHeartRadio’s Most Requested Live with Romeo, she explained when it comes to songwriting, she sometimes starts with what a video could look like. "Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth. And so you can put those messages you want to bring, what it’s really about to you, into it," she explained.

Miley, consider your message heard loud and clear. Thank you for this masterful piece of representation and equality. Your fans are dying to hear (and see!) what comes next out of your She Is Coming album!