OK, Ari!!! For the very first ~virtual~ MTV Video Music Awards, Ariana Grande's outfit was so quintessentially Ari, even if she wasn't exactly there in person. The singer, who performed alongside Lady Gaga in Gaga's hit single and video "Rain On Me," took to Instagram to debut her preppy, retro look, complete with pigtails and white Mary Janes. Grande hit just about every vintage trend making a comeback this fall in a single look.

"happy VMA day ::) so excited for u see our first rain on me performance tonight ! @ladygaga is f*cking incredible and i’m so honored to share this moment with her and u all 🤍," she wrote on Instagram. "Also just want to say thank you to @MTV being so diligent in making this such a safe & healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved. it’s so greatly appreciated and i can’t imagine how difficult it was to figure out! see u all so soon! 🌧"

In the photos, Grande wears a monochromatic navy blue look from Mugler, more specifically a long-sleeve, turtleneck, leather bodysuit and accompanying leather skater skirt — a major fall fashion trend along with tennis skirts. Grande's stylist Mimi Cuttrell paired the look with platformed, block-heeled, white Mary Janes, i.e. the shoe for fall. Is she the reincarnation of Baby Spice? Perhaps, honestly.

Naturally, Grande's beauty look is *chef's kiss*. Rather than her signature single long, high ponytail, her hairstylist Josh Liu went for double the fun with two high pigtails flipped up at the edges — yet another impossibly cool, retro fall trend. Makeup artist Michael Anthony's look for Grande did not disappoint, either: The "7 Rings" singer rocked her signature black cat-eye liner with delicate lashes; a light wash of shimmer on her lids; and a glossy, pinky-nude lip. This is the futuristic soft girl look I didn't even know I needed.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later in the night, MTV aired Grande and Gaga's performance of "Rain On Me," where Grande appeared in an effortlessly cool two-piece set, made of a purple, scale-y fabric, and a black face mask. With a similar high pigtail hair look and rhinestones on her eyes, Grande is raining excellence on all of us with this look.