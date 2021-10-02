Lil Nas X was coupled up, and nobody knew who the lucky guy was... until now. The "Industry Baby" singer just revealed some deets about his last relationship, and it was actually both an on-screen and off-screen romance. ICYMI, Lil Nas X said he dated his "That's What I Want" co-star Yai Ariza, and it might not surprise some fans who’ve been keeping a close eye on things.

Stans of Lil Nas X who've watched his music videos "That's What I Want" and "Industry Baby" might recognize Ariza. In an interview with Sirius XM Hits 1, the hitmaker revealed that he dated Ariza up until very recently. The dancer played Nas' love interest in the “That’s What I Want” video and even shared a smooch with the musician at the BET Awards in June 2021. Since there were already rumors about Lil Nas X and Ariza after the premiere of the "That's What I Want” video, the interviewers asked the singer for the deets. "We were dating, and we are still in very good terms," said Lil Nas X.

Although in August the rapper revealed he'd been dating someone in summer 2021, no one knew who the star was booed up with. Rumors about him and Ariza sparked when fans kept seeing the dancer featured in the singer’s projects, but the budding romance didn't last for long. On Sept. 28, Lil Nas X told Andy Cohen in an interview on Radio Andy On Sirius XM, "I was seeing someone, [but] I kind of decided I don't want to anymore. Maybe I'm floating around right now." The country-rap star continued, "I just want to work on music, and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy every blue moon," adding that he's too busy to make time for love.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems like the singer isn’t ~all~ out, though, because he’s sort of leaving things open-ended with Ariza. "You know, we may date again, I'm sure. I love him, he is amazing," he continued. "If it's meant [to be], it will happen in the future, life is long."

Lil Nas X added that his career is, for now, the only relationship he can handle. "I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now." However, the star made sure to be honest about the situation, calling Ariza "the best person" he's ever dated. "I am still very much in love, but I'm, like, trying to manage it," the star revealed.

You can watch the interview clip below.

Although Lil Nas X is single for now, here's to hoping he and Ariza reunite someday so fans can get some more of the music video goodness. However, the most important thing is that the singer is living his best life and prioritizing what matters to him, and that's his career right now.