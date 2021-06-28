Lil Nas X Ended His Latest "Montero" Performance With A Steamy AF Kiss

Lil Nas X brought the heat to the BET Awards stage. The annual awards show kicked off on June 27 and featured a number of epic performances throughout the night. Lil Nas X joined the likes of Andra Day, City Girls, Da Baby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos, Roddy Ricch and more in hitting the stage that night. As always, there were a few standouts, and Lil Nas X was one of them. Lil Nas X's BET Awards "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" performance was flawless, and incorporated a spicy kiss at the end.

One can’t talk about Lil Nas X’s appearance at this year’s BET Awards without first mentioning his red carpet ensemble. He wowed in an extravagant gown that featured illustrations about war and religion. The Andrea Grossi dress was clearly designed to turn heads, and Lil Nas X further proved he was there to make a statement when he hit the stage later that night.

Lil Nas X pulled out his best dance moves during a performance of “Montero,” and slayed the stage in a gold pharaoh-inspired getup. The performance was steamy in its entirety, but there was one moment that really got fans talking. In the last seconds of the performance, Lil Nas pulled one of his dancers in close for a steamy smooch.

You can see the performance in full below.

“Montero” has seen its fair share of controversy, particularly over its official music video. Lil Nas X received backlash for the devil imagery incorporated into the visual, specifically the scene where he gave Satan a lap dance. However, as he said in a note written to his younger self, the song stands for empowerment. The singer said he hoped the song would “open doors” for other queer people to feel comfortable in their own skin.

“You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda,” the singer said. “But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f*ck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”

With his latest performance of “Montero,” he kicked the door wide open.