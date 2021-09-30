Lil Nas X is too busy for love. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, pop music’s most eligible bachelor told Andy Cohen in an interview for Radio Andy On Sirius XM that he’s officially taken himself off the market, saying he’d rather use his time to prioritize his work instead.

“I just want to work on music, and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy every blue moon," the country-rap star told Cohen over video chat. “I'm at this point in my life where I finally realized that I don't want to fall in love. I'm so focused on my music career, and love takes a lot of time. It's a lot of responsibility.”

This refreshing dose of self-awareness comes from the 22-year-old musician, born Montero Lamar Hill, in the midst of a meteoric rise. Since 2019, Lil Nas X has churned out generation-defining (and generation-defying) hits like “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as queer anthems like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” off his latest album Montero, released on Sept. 17, 2021. Just a few days later, on Sept. 21, Lil Nas X performed a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” for BBC Radio 1, yet another boundary-breaking performance from the genre-agnostic creator. (And in true Dolly style, Parton’s response to the cover is warm and fuzzy as ever.)

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So no, the young star doesn’t exactly have time for romance. Prior to this interview, however, he was reportedly dating someone he met in May. In August, he revealed in an interview with VMan that he thought the relationship was “effortless” and “natural” and he was “really happy about it.” The connection didn’t last, though.

"I was seeing someone, [but] I kind of decided I don't want to anymore," he told Cohen. “Maybe I'm floating around right now.” To this, Cohen joked that there must be "thousands of people applying for the job of Lil Nas X's boyfriend." The musician laughed. "There are definitely a couple of people, for sure a couple of people out there," he said.

But at least for now, true love and connection will have to wait. “I don't think I'm ready to have that extra responsibility [of being in love] on my shoulders right now. When it happens, it's going to happen." Until then, the star will undoubtedly have no shortage of exciting work to keep himself occupied, from promoting his brand new album to covering other iconic tunes from music history. And on that note, I’d like to formally request a Lil Nas X version of “9 To 5” at your earliest convenience, thanks.