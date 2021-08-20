Call him by his name! Lil Nas X is dating someone new and he appears to be very happy in his new relationship. The “Industry Baby” rapper gushed about his new romance in a VMan interview published Aug. 19, calling it “one of the best” relationships he’s had yet. “I’m really happy about it, and it all just feels natural,” he said. “It’s effortless.”

The rapper said he met his new beau "around the time" of his Saturday Night Live performance in May 2021, but that they had "just started dating maybe two weeks ago." The duo also appears to be spending a lot of time together, as Lil Nas X revealed he had plans “to go [out] on [a date]” right after his VMan interview. “This is actually probably the first daytime date I’ve done in a minute,” he said. “It’s usually at night.” Sounds like someone’s in love.

When asked about his dating history, Lil Nas X talked about his first boyfriend, and how he didn’t know if it was OK to label him that because they kept their relationship very private.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It was very late, like, in college,” Lil Nas X said. “I don’t even know if you can say ‘boyfriend’ if it’s very much a ‘nobody knows about it, down low,’ situation.” The two-time GRAMMY winner said he might have been 18 or 19 years old at the time, and he adored the guy so much that he’s referenced him in his music. “I’ve definitely written about him,” Lil Nas X said. But he has yet to reveal more details about that relationship as a whole. “That sounds like a great song to write, but I haven’t written it yet,” the rapper noted.

Since Lil Nas X’s relationships have inspired his music to “a certain extent,” I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before we hear a record about the rapper’s new beau. And if that song is anything like his current music, it’s sure to be a hit.