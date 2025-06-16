After months of speculation dating back to June 2024, fans no longer have to hunt for Easter eggs that Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are dating. Multiple sources and photographic evidence have confirmed that Mescal and Abrams are together — and very happy, too. The couple has mainly been spotted in public supporting each other's accomplishments, from a number of Abrams’ concerts to Mescal’s Cannes Film Festival film premiere.

In November 2024, the Normal People star, 29, and “Close To You” singer, 24, hard-launched at an after-party for Mescal’s film, Gladiator II. After their rare, posed photo together, the couple has kept details about their relationship mostly private.

Prior to the relationship, Mescal was reportedly engaged to singer Phoebe Bridgers, but the couple broke up in late 2022. Initial shock about Mescal’s newest romance came from the insanely connected web that only Taylor Swift could create with The Eras Tour. Both Bridgers and Abrams opened for Swift in 2023, and even took photos together at the 2024 Grammys after Bridgers took home four Grammy Awards.

While Abrams and Mescal are quiet about each other on social media, here’s a comprehensive timeline of their romance so far, starting with the rumors that broke the internet.

June 30, 2024: Paul & Gracie Are Spotted At Dinner The love story began when TMZ captured photos of Mescal and Abrams dining together at BRAT Restaurant in London. The outlet reported that during dinner, Mescal reached over and stroke Abrams’ cheek. All signs pointed to a romantic date, marking the beginning of their timeline.

August 18, 2024: Paul & Gracie Reportedly “Enjoy Hooking Up” RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images After the town’s square (DeuxMoi) shared a slew of photos of the two out-and-about at All Points East music festival in London, an exclusive source confirmed that Mescal and Abrams were, in fact, in the early stages of their relationship. The source told People Magazine that “they’ve been hooking up and it’s still early stages.” Joining Mescal and Abrams at the festival were his Normal People co-star and BFF Daisy Edgar-Jones and her boyfriend, Ben Seed.

October 20, 2024: Paul Supports Gracie At The Eras Tour When August slipped away into a moment in time, Mescal and Abrams kept things on the down-low. However, in October, they took their relationship over the pond, specifically Miami, Florida. Mescal was spotted watching Abrams open for Swift on The Eras Tour from the VIP tent, sparking the question: Do most of their dates take place at live music events?

November 19, 2024: They Hard-Launched At The Gladiator II After-Party Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images For the couple’s first official photo together, Mescal and Abrams were captured at the Los Angeles premiere of his action movie, Gladiator II. While they weren’t seen on the red carpet together, they happily coupled up at the after-party and posed for a photo. A big milestone in their — up until this point — secretive relationship.

December 7 & 14, 2024: They Made Back-To-Back SNL Debuts NBC Abrams must have learned from her friends, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, that the best place to flaunt a new relationship is at Saturday Night Live. The couple had their separate SNL debuts just one week apart from each other. Mescal hosted the late-night sketch comedy show on Dec. 7, while Abrams appeared on Dec. 14 as the music guest. Abrams didn’t make a cameo in any sketches, but Mescal sang in a Gladiator II musical sketch. Is it possible that Abrams gave him singing lessons beforehand?

December 17, 2024: Gracie Subtly Addresses Dating Rumors When Gracie Abrams titled her June 2024 album The Secret of Us, she wasn’t kidding. In an interview with Nylon, the singer addressed the public constantly wondering about her relationship status, saying, “That has nothing to do with me, it doesn’t affect me.” Abrams had little to say in the rest of her interview about her love life, seemingly only wanting to focus on her new music; a career girl through and through.

January 18, 2025: An Alleged Public Fight Sparks Breakup Rumors As Mescal and Abrams rung in the new year, the couple allegedly fought in a London restaurant where Abrams was photographed storming out in tears. Luckily, in February the Daily Mail published that after their public argument, Mescal and Abrams had made up amid Mescal’s leading role in the play A Streetcar Named Desire.

April 7, 2025: The Breakup Rumors Are Shut Down After a few months where Abrams and Mescal’s relationship status was unclear, People Magazine reported that Mescal and Abrams were as strong as ever. "Despite their busy schedules, the couple is making each other a priority... there’s no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds,” a source said.

May 11, 2025: A Ring On That Finger Sparks Engagement Rumors Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images Engagement rumors spread quickly when DeuxMoi posted snapshots of Abrams arriving in Melbourne in May. Abrams subtly flashed a ring on her left hand, leading to speculation that she and Mescal may have taken the next step.