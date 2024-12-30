Kick off your New Year’s resolutions in style. Blogilates, the brand founded by fitness coach Cassey Ho, just dropped its first-ever apparel collection at Target on Saturday, Dec. 28, and it’s quickly becoming a viral fave.

Some pieces in the line are inspired by Ho’s activewear designs for POPFLEX, which includes the TikTok-beloved lavender Pirouette Skort that Taylor Swift wore in her “Fortnight” challenge video back in May. The best part? At $35, this Swiftie dupe is more budget-friendly compared to the $60 skort. Plus, you can easily find it on display at the front of your Target — but only for a limited time.

Will Target’s Swiftie Skort Dupe Restock?

With TikTokers already clamoring for the launch, selling out is inevitable. And, according to Ho, since this is a limited collection, “once it’s gone, it’s gone.” Not every item from the 24-piece collection will be available at every store, either. However, Ho says you can shop the full Blogilates Target drop online for “the next six weeks.”

The dupe of Swift’s purple skort is still available, but not in all sizes. You’ll want to act fast if you’re thinking of dressing like she did in the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video. Some fans, like TikToker @reaganbaylee, woke up super early on launch day to be one of the first ones to shop the collection.

I stopped by my store in Los Angeles in the afternoon to see what they had in stock, which was slightly picked over. I was able to grab the purple ballerina skort, which was a must as a dedicated Swiftie, along with the Crisscross Slit High-Rise Skort ($35) and Ruffle Tank Top ($25) to match. Blogilates also sent me the Ballerina Active Dress ($40) ahead of time to try out.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the items I grabbed from Target’s Blogilates drop.

Catch Me In My Very Demure Workout Era

The first thing most people notice about this collection is how cute and soft it is. I felt so comfortable wearing each item I brought home. My favorite piece was the Ballerina Skort, which I immediately started twirling around in like Swift’s “Holy Ground” lyric, “Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress.”

The design is slightly different than Swift’s version, with a crisscross waistband instead of a drawstring. Both skorts have two inner pockets, but TikToker @angelbraychm realized the Target brand’s shorts were shorter than the POPFLEX ones. Wearing this while walking on my treadmill, I noticed the shorts rolling up a bit. As someone who deals with chafing, this could be a problem. I was hoping to wear my Ballerina Skort for a Disneyland 5K I’m doing later this month, but I’ll stick with some running shorts instead.

I do love how the skort makes me feel like a princess, so I might wear it to the theme park in a cute Rapunzel Disneybound. I also signed up for sunrise yoga in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle where I could wear the skort, but I plan on wearing the Ballerina Active Dress instead. The dress is soft, stereotypically girly, and demure — just the way I like it. My only issue is the top isn’t super supportive. I wear a 36C size bra, and I felt like I needed to wear a sports bra underneath for full coverage.

The light purple color is gorgeous, but probably wouldn’t be my first choice if I wasn’t influenced by Swift. The material is so light, so with the pastel shade, I felt like you could see my underwear underneath. I much prefer the black shade in the collection, which is what I got for the Crisscross Slit High-Rise Skort and Ruffle Tank Top.

The top wasn’t as supportive as I would’ve liked, but provided more coverage than the dress. I wouldn’t wear this for a run, but would for Pilates or yoga. Even though I loved the Ballerina Skort for being fun, flirty, and Swift-approved, the item I see myself sporting the most is the Crisscross Slit High-Rise Skort. It didn’t roll up as much as the other skort, so I can wear it for more workouts and longer days at Disneyland.

It also reminded me of the Halara skort Swift wore to Coachella with Travis Kelce, because of the slit in the front. You could easily pair this with one of the corset tops in the Blogilates collection or a Kansas City Chiefs sweater, and channel Swift’s current go-to style.

TL;DR: The Blogilates Target Collection Was Made For Swifties On A Budget

Some fans on TikTok noticed the quality of the Blogilates Target collection is not quite on par with the OG POPFLEX brand, with TikToker @purpleyamily saying the pants were too long while @valeriehoffmann argued things were too short. It’s difficult to make everyone happy with such a limited collection, so hopefully Blogilates is able to keep collabing with Target and expand its offerings.

What I loved the most about the Blogilates brand being at Target was it allowed me to finally get my hands on the viral Taylor Swift skort for almost half the price. After spending so much money on Eras Tour tickets, my wallet needs a break.

I also picked up some super cute items I can’t wait to wear, which have motivated me to continue with my wellness goals in 2025. If you’re Swiftie on a budget, this is your sign to go to Target and try out the Blogilates brand before it’s sold out.