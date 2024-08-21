Sometimes, seeing what goes on behind-the-scenes of a show can take away some of its magic and mystery. But that wasn’t the case for with the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video, which featured a closer look at the making of Taylor Swift’s world-conquering Eras Tour.

Swift surprise-premiered the video on Aug. 20 after her last London show. As her official fanpage Taylor Nation wrote, “Taylor Swift in her glittering prime, the entire cast and crew hitting their marks, and all of you having the time of your life. It’s #TSTheErasTour like you’ve never seen it before!”

Throughout the 3 minute 43 second video, Swift shared plenty of never-before-seen clips on the tour — from a blurry, potential Travis Kelce at rehearsal to a brand-new gold monochrome costume. For Swifties who have been eager to see more backstage moments, the music video is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Here are six Eras Tour secrets that the video revealed, some of which might be doubling as Easter eggs for what’s to come.

The Gold “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Outfit

In the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video, Swift was filmed rehearsing in an all-gold costume for part of her Tortured Poets Department set. The monochromatic color scheme is one she hasn’t debuted yet, leaving fans to wonder if it’s being reserved for something special.

The Orange Feather Props

In another clip of rehearsal, Swift’s backup dancers are holding huge fans made of orange feathers. Similar props are used during “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” when performed on tour, but they’re white.

Orange has been coming up more and more in Swift’s recent wardrobe picks, too. She’s been pairing it with a lot of lavender, so much so that some fans are theorizing the colors could be an Easter egg for her twelfth album.

Reputation-Coded Boots

Swift wore a very telling pair of boots in the music video, too. During rehearsals, she sported knee-high red and black boots that would look right at home in her Reputation set — but 131 shows into the Eras Tour, she hasn’t worn the shoes once.

While Swifties eagerly wait for her to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version), these boots hold extra significance. While Swift’s costumes for the rest of the sets on the Eras Tour have changed regularly, she has worn the same Reputation bodysuit each show. Maybe she’s reserving these boots for a different costume, one that might hint at a snake-themed announcement.

Inside The Cleaning Cart

Swifties have long speculated that Swift was transported to stage in a cleaning cart, but they never had an inside look at the process until now. In the music video, Swift sits down inside the cart before it starts moving. Behind her, there are two cat tchotchkes.

Pulley Underneath The Stage

At the end of the show, once she finishes singing “Karma” and takes her final bow, Swift disappears from the middle of the stage. Turns out, there’s a pulley underneath the stage that she takes once she’s finished performing. She also uses it after the Lover set, BTW. In the video, Swift was filmed riding the pulley.

Landing The Dive

At every show, after she finishes her acoustic set, Swift dives into the stage. The “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” video shows a little BTS of what that moment looks like below the stage — plus, it finally answers the question of how Swift lands the fall. Turns out, there’s a large inflatable waiting for her under the stage. As soon as she lands, it starts to deflate.