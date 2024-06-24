Every Celebrity In The VIP Tent At Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Shows

The first three nights of Taylor Swift’s stint at Wembley Stadium were eventful, to say the least. Whether it was the Kelce family attending the show for the first time or Travis Kelce joining his girlfriend on stage (!!!), the London Eras Tour shows did not disappoint. And yes, there were plenty of celebrity VIP guests in the crowd to enjoy the Swift-fueled chaos.
With so many Eras Tour updates, it was easy to miss every celeb who attended Swift’s London performances — even for fans who are regularly scrolling social media. Music legends, movie stars, and cast members from
Fleabag and Bridgerton all attended the show. (Even some of Swift’s exes’ exes showed up... and one ex’s current partner, too.)
Here’s a full list of every VIP who attended the London Eras Tour dates in June.
Hugh Grant had only good things to say after
his Eras Tour experience. On June 23, he tweeted, “Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.” Swift responded, “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.”
In a video of Grant at the show, he can be seen in the back of the VIP tent,
snacking on carrots.
Greta Gerwig saw an IRL Barbie perform on Night 2. During the show, she was filmed dancing and singing along with the rest of the VIP tent, and things got
rowdy during “Shake It Off.”
One fan tweeted after Gerwig’s appearance, “I love that
Greta Gerwig was at Taylor Swift The Eras Tour. She was doing boots on the ground journalism investigating GIRLHOOD for a future project iki.”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Andrew Scott
Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks
Gabriella Brooks, one of
Matty Healy’s exes, and her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth went to the Eras Tour on June 22. Following the show, Brooks shared photos from the concert on Instagram with the caption, “Taylor we love you!! Best night ever 💗💞💓.”
Fans noticed that the last of the photos she included was from Swift’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” performance. (The choreography gave it away.) “the last slide 😭 she's a comedian your honour,” one fan commented on the post, referencing theories that specific song was written about Healy.
They weren’t in the VIP tent, but the royal family did stop by the Eras Tour on June 21. Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte attended the show together, and they were even featured in a
selfie on Swift’s Instagram (which also hard-launched her relationship with Kelce to her grid, BTW).
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official account also shared a photo from the
meet-and-greet. “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.” Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
On June 23, Gracie Abrams was spotted in the VIP tent... and she mysteriously
disappeared mid-concert, just in time to join Swift for a surprise performance of their new song, “Us.”
Swift wrote about the performance on IG, “the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the
first performance of our song ‘us.’”
Ellie Goulding is officially
back in the Swiftiverse! Goulding appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video back in 2014, but the duo hadn’t been spotted together in recent years. However, she made an appearance in the VIP tent during Swift’s London shows.
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were spotted having a *time* at the Eras Tour on June 22. The couple were filmed singing along and dancing (see: jumping) to
“Shake It Off” and “Love Story.” Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images
Jonathan Van Ness was at Night 1 at Wembley Stadium, and the
Queer Eye star posted several photos and videos on Instagram from the concert, captioning the post, “Easily the most fun more gorgeous night of my life 😭🥹🫶 Your talent & care for people is like not even of this world @taylorswift.”
Salma Hayek was another A-lister at the June 21 show, and she
posted on IG to prove it. Hayek took plenty of photos with other stars, including Coughlan, Stella McCartney, and Leslie Mann. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Rachel Zegler attended the Eras Tour on June 21, but she skipped the VIP tent. Instead, she was on the floor with the rest of the fans, yet she didn’t seem to mind.
“
i love you so much taylor swift,” Zegler wrote with photos from the show. As a follow-up, she added, “ thank you to everyone for my bracelets and for dancing w me and shouting w me and singing w me ily.”
One of Swift’s longtime besties,
Cara Delevingne, attended Night 1 of the Eras Tour in London and took a selfie with JVN and Coughlan.
Leslie Mann was at the Eras Tour show on June 21, and she was featured in
JVN and Hayek’s IG posts from the concert. Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ruby Stokes, who originally played Francesca in
Bridgerton, reportedly attended the London Eras Tour. However, there aren’t any photos or videos of Stokes at the concert. Don't miss a thing
Be the first to know what's trending, straight from Elite Daily