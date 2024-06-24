Every Celebrity In The VIP Tent At Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Shows

The first three nights of Taylor Swift’s stint at Wembley Stadium were eventful, to say the least. Whether it was the Kelce family attending the show for the first time or Travis Kelce joining his girlfriend on stage (!!!), the London Eras Tour shows did not disappoint. And yes, there were plenty of celebrity VIP guests in the crowd to enjoy the Swift-fueled chaos.

With so many Eras Tour updates, it was easy to miss every celeb who attended Swift’s London performances — even for fans who are regularly scrolling social media. Music legends, movie stars, and cast members from Fleabag and Bridgerton all attended the show. (Even some of Swift’s exes’ exes showed up... and one ex’s current partner, too.)

Here’s a full list of every VIP who attended the London Eras Tour dates in June.

Jason & Kylie Kelce X: @TayvisHeaven Jason and Kylie Kelce finally made their Eras Tour debut in London after traveling to Cannes Lions Festival the week prior. The duo was spotted entering the VIP tent, dancing and singing along to the show, and comparing friendship bracelets on Night 1. The next night, they went back for round two.

Hugh Grant TikTok: @martareismatias Hugh Grant had only good things to say after his Eras Tour experience. On June 23, he tweeted, “Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.” Swift responded, “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.” In a video of Grant at the show, he can be seen in the back of the VIP tent, snacking on carrots.

Greta Gerwig TikTok: @nas.archives Greta Gerwig saw an IRL Barbie perform on Night 2. During the show, she was filmed dancing and singing along with the rest of the VIP tent, and things got rowdy during “Shake It Off.” One fan tweeted after Gerwig’s appearance, “I love that Greta Gerwig was at Taylor Swift The Eras Tour. She was doing boots on the ground journalism investigating GIRLHOOD for a future project iki.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Andrew Scott X: @filmupdates Fleabag’s very own Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott made it to Wembley Night 3. In one video, the duo was spotted *running* back to the VIP tent when they heard the intro to “Style” during Swift’s 1989 set.

Nicola Coughlan Instagram: @jvn Lady Whistledown herself made it to the Eras Tour on June 21. Nicola Coughlan was captured dancing and singing with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness while in the VIP tent.

Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Instagram: @gabriella_brooks Gabriella Brooks, one of Matty Healy’s exes, and her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth went to the Eras Tour on June 22. Following the show, Brooks shared photos from the concert on Instagram with the caption, “Taylor we love you!! Best night ever 💗💞💓.” Fans noticed that the last of the photos she included was from Swift’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” performance. (The choreography gave it away.) “the last slide 😭 she's a comedian your honour,” one fan commented on the post, referencing theories that specific song was written about Healy.

The Royal Family Instagram: @taylorswift They weren’t in the VIP tent, but the royal family did stop by the Eras Tour on June 21. Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte attended the show together, and they were even featured in a selfie on Swift’s Instagram (which also hard-launched her relationship with Kelce to her grid, BTW). The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official account also shared a photo from the meet-and-greet. “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

Gracie Abrams Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On June 23, Gracie Abrams was spotted in the VIP tent... and she mysteriously disappeared mid-concert, just in time to join Swift for a surprise performance of their new song, “Us.” Swift wrote about the performance on IG, “the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’”

Sophie Turner X: @martareismatias Sophie Turner was also at Swift’s third night at Wembley, and fans caught her bonding with Abrams during the show.

Ellie Goulding X: @midnight_nanda Ellie Goulding is officially back in the Swiftiverse! Goulding appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video back in 2014, but the duo hadn’t been spotted together in recent years. However, she made an appearance in the VIP tent during Swift’s London shows.

Cate Blanchett X: @plokieism Confirmed: Cate Blanchett is a Swiftie. The actor was spotted in the VIP tent on June 23 and even traded friendship bracelets with some fellow fans.

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher TikTok: @nas.archives Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were spotted having a *time* at the Eras Tour on June 22. The couple were filmed singing along and dancing (see: jumping) to “Shake It Off” and “Love Story.”

Zawe Ashton Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images Zawe Ashton — who happens to be married to Swift’s ex, Tom Hiddleston — was also reportedly at the Eras Tour in London. Tragically, no fans have posted pictures or videos of Ashton at the show... at least, not yet. One disappointed fan tweeted, “you can't just say zawe ashton is at the eras tour and not have PICTURES GIVE ME PICTURES.”

Jon Bon Jovi X: @daniel__SG Jon Bon Jovi went to the June 23 show, and he even traded friendship bracelets with some lucky fans.

Tom Cruise TikTok: @damarelll Tom Cruise got to experience the Eras Tour during Swift’s second night in London. The Mission Impossible actor was spotted dancing and singing to “Shake It Off” with the rest of the VIP tent. Before entering the restricted area, he traded bracelets with fans.

Jonathan Van Ness Instagram: @jvn Jonathan Van Ness was at Night 1 at Wembley Stadium, and the Queer Eye star posted several photos and videos on Instagram from the concert, captioning the post, “Easily the most fun more gorgeous night of my life 😭🥹🫶 Your talent & care for people is like not even of this world @taylorswift.”

Salma Hayek Instagram: @salmahayek Salma Hayek was another A-lister at the June 21 show, and she posted on IG to prove it. Hayek took plenty of photos with other stars, including Coughlan, Stella McCartney, and Leslie Mann.

Rachel Zegler X: @rachelzegler The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Rachel Zegler attended the Eras Tour on June 21, but she skipped the VIP tent. Instead, she was on the floor with the rest of the fans, yet she didn’t seem to mind. “i love you so much taylor swift,” Zegler wrote with photos from the show. As a follow-up, she added, “thank you to everyone for my bracelets and for dancing w me and shouting w me and singing w me ily.”

Theo James X: @obxbellarke Theo James also got to go to the Eras Tour in London. He was even filmed skipping back towards the VIP tent during “You Belong With Me.”

Jamie Dornan x: @RoseArcadia Jamie Dornan attended the Eras Tour, too, spending the concert in the VIP tent. In a video from the show, he was filmed tossing a friendship bracelet to a fan.

Cara Delevingne Instagram: @jvn One of Swift’s longtime besties, Cara Delevingne, attended Night 1 of the Eras Tour in London and took a selfie with JVN and Coughlan.

Leslie Mann Instagram: @salmahayek Leslie Mann was at the Eras Tour show on June 21, and she was featured in JVN and Hayek’s IG posts from the concert.