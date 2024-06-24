The Eras Tour continues. Taylor Swift recently finished her three-night run in London, which might be among the singer’s most iconic shows in the tour’s history. (Don’t worry, Londoners — she’ll return to the city in August.) Not only did Swift hire boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to be her background dancer, but several celebrities in her inner circle were spotted in the VIP tent. The most surprising guest of all? Matty Healy’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

On June 23, Brooks gushed about Night 2’s show on Instagram. “Taylor we love you!! Best night ever,” she captioned the post, which sees her wearing a friendship bracelet with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and a quick clip of Swift performing “Enchanted” from the night prior. While Swifties loved that she enjoyed the show, many noticed her subtle dig at Healy in the fourth slide of her post.

There, the model shared a photo of Swift as she performed her Tortured Poets Department track, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” As widely known in the Swiftieverse, the ballad — and much of the solemn album — is rumored to be about Healy and their short-lived romance from 2023. One fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) said this sly moment “too beautiful to ignore,” while another called Brooks a “comedian” in her Instagram comments.

Brooks and Healy dated from 2015 to 2019. Brooks never publicly addressed their split; however, she moved on with Hemsworth that following year. As for Healy, he seemingly filled in the gaps of what led to their split shortly aftewards. In a 2020 interview with the Guardian, the 1975 frontman revealed he wasn’t “emotionally mature” enough to handle a long term relationship at the time.

“My twenties was f*cking chaos and I didn’t live a domestic life, so there are lots of things I’ve just not learned. I’m not emotionally very mature,” Healy told the outlet. “There have been times when it does damage my relationship and I ask myself: ‘Why do I value my career so much?’ I’m trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I’m not conflicted about it.”

JMEnternational/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Now, it seems he’s more level-headed. Earlier this month, Healy confirmed his engagement to current fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel.