Matty Healy has several titles in the pop sphere. On Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department, he’s rumored to be “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” And now, in Charli XCX’s Brat universe, the 1975 frontman’s a fiancé. Recently, Healy’s girlfriend — model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel — confirmed they’re officially engaged.

On June 11, the couple attended Charli’s Brat concert in New York. While there, Gabbriette showed off her black engagement ring in her Instagram Stories. “MARRYING the 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she captioned the photo. She also tagged Healy, who reposted the announcement on his own Stories. Gabbriette later shared a mirror selfie of her wearing the ring on her left hand.

Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, also confirmed the duo’s surprise engagement during an interview with ITV1. “I woke up this morning to the fact that they put it on Instagram. They’re Instagram official. I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Welch said on June 12. She later gave Gabbriette her flowers, calling her “absolutely gorgeous” and saying that she’s “everything I would want in a daughter-in-law.”

According to Welch, she had “known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged.” However, nobody else knew until that very Brat-coded Instagram announcement. Both Healy and Gabbriette have ties to Charli: Gabbriette starred as one of many it girls in the singer’s “360” music video. (She’s also the frontwoman for pop-punk band Nasty Cherry, which Charli helped put together in 2019.) As for Charli’s connection to Healy, she’s engaged to his 1975 bandmate and drummer George Daniel.

Gabbriette and Healy’s whirlwind romance began in September 2023, nearly three months after Healy and Swift called it quits. At the time, the couple was seen kissing and holding hands during New York Fashion Week. Days later, the two were spotted getting cozy at a dinner event in Brooklyn. Since then, they’ve mostly kept their relationship under the radar, making their recent engagement announcement so surprising.

As for their shared rockstar status, their wedding ceremony might transform into a guitar-led rave. Sure, Nasty Cherry isn’t as active as The 1975 — they’ve been on hiatus for nearly three years. However, there’s a chance they’ll crawl out of retirement to give the couple’s engagement a head-thrashing send-off.