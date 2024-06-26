Despite playing a three-hour show for a crowd of 90,000 fans and fellow stars at Wembley Stadium, Taylor Swift still managed to have the energy for a romantic London date night with Travis Kelce afterward. And the vibes (read: their ‘fits) were immaculate.

In the early hours of June 24, the Eras Tour singer was spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse, a celeb hot spot in the Marylebone neighborhood of London, England. Hand in hand with a crochet-clad Kelce, Swift wore a predominantly orange, lilac, and butter yellow dress, also crocheted, that quickly went viral on social media.

The $119 Myra Crochet Mini Dress in apricot, from Australian brand VRG GRL, has since sold out online (the #TaylorSwiftEffect is real), but you can enter your email address or phone number to be notified when your size comes back in stock.

Swifties Who Missed Out On The Mini Dress Are Getting Creative

Too impatient to wait? Skilled fans with a needle and yarn could always crochet their own version of Swift’s ‘70s-inspired frock.

Designer Sonia Ridsdel shared a pattern for the crochet mini dress on Ravelry that you can download for free. You just need to find the perfect shades of orange, purple, brown, and yellow yarn to match the VRG GRL item.

If you’re more handy at using your credit card than a crochet needle, these seven dupes of Taylor Swift’s London date night dress might be more your bag:

A Knit Dress From The Same Designer

For a similar vibe and color palette, get this knit mini dress, also from VRG GRL. It may not have the same crochet look and long sleeves, but it’s like a sister to Swift’s mini.

Plus, the muted pastel just screams Midnights’ retro style for Swifties still listening to “Maroon” and “Sweet Nothing.”

A Custom-Made Mini From Etsy

Though the pattern may be free to DL, going the DIY route may not be an option for you. As simple as it looks, putting together an entire ‘fit with a needle and yarn is difficult and time-consuming.

Luckily, multiple Etsy sellers are offering to custom make Swift’s dress. Mind you, it’ll probably be more expensive than most other dupes, but it will be the closest to what she really wore.

An Amazon Find In Screaming Color

This dupe may have a pattern that’s a bit more busy than Swift’s vertically striped dress, but the color palette is close. You have the burnt orange and lilac shades (to match the TS12 theories), with hints of Lover pink and 1989 light blue to spice things up.

The flared sleeves also give off a 1970s vibe that fits into the Midnights era, so this dress is altogether v Taylor Swift-coded.

A Simple Version To Keep Cool During A Cruel Hot Summer Day

It may just be plain orange, but this crochet mini dress is an adorable dupe for the sunny SZN. Instead of wearing this on a date with your partner, you could pair it with your yellow bikini — like Swift’s trendy swimsuit — for pool days and beach hangs.

There’s also a mauve purple version for anyone living in a lavender haze.

A Chevron Dress For Date Night With Your Lover

Swift’s dress has more of a shift silhouette that’s reminiscent of the sparkly number she wears during “Anti-Hero” on stage at the Eras Tour. But if you’re looking for something more form-fitting for your summertime date nights, you’ll want to get this crochet dress from ASOS.

The chevron pattern also makes this look like the top Swift wore while promoting her Midnights album.

A Bell Sleeve Crochet Dress To Pair With Cherry Lips

It’s a bit of a splurge in comparison to most, but Revolve has a super cute bell sleeve crochet dress.

Having a bit of red in the pattern also means your outfit will go great with Swift’s current go-to lipstick: Pat McGrath Labs’ LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4.

An Ombre Dress That’s So Miss Americana

If all you’re looking for is an orange and purple-y pink crochet dress because you love those two shades together, look no further. This ombre moment from Revolve is the vibe.

It may not have the same stripes and pattern, but the two tones together are very Swift-esque. In fact, it looks like the stage during the opening of the Eras Tour when she sings “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.”