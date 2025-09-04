Being one of the best basketball players in the WNBA requires a lot of skill, and a good water bottle by your side. To make sure she stays hydrated on and off the court, Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark has teamed up with Stanley for her very own collection.

“Partnering with Stanley 1913 is an exciting opportunity to work with a brand that shares my values and champions women’s sports,” Clark says in the press release. According to the point guard and Swiftie, “This collection has something for everyone — from the athletes putting in the work on the court to the fans shaping the culture.” Just like soccer star Lionel Messi and his Stanley collection, Clark also helped design her lineup of reusable drinkware with her personal style in mind.

The four items, which includes a recognizable Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, feature a light blue and purple colorway named Blacktop, which are Clark’s favorite colors. Fans will also notice her signature embossed on the cups, along with high-gloss artwork. If you’re looking for a new tumbler to add to your collection or bring with you to the gym, you’ll want to act fast. This first-ever Stanley x Caitlin Clark Collection is only available while supplies last. According to a Stanley rep, “The partnership with Caitlin will be a multi-year partnership, however, this debut collection won't be restocked as its limited-edition.”

You can find your favorite style online now at Stanley1913.com or at select retailers including SCHEELS, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Academy, and JD Sports throughout September. To get a better look at everything in Clark’s collection, below, you’ll find each of the cup designs.

The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler

If you’re looking for a traditional Stanley cup, this ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler is the way to go. It comes in two sizes, a 30-ounce and 40-ounce Quencher, and both will keep you hydrated during your next workout. This design is also suitable for on-the-go and leakproof, because it features a straw that flips up from the top.

The IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle

A really great item in the collection to throw into your gym bag is this flip straw bottle. The 24-ounce design is not only leakproof, but made with lightweight steel so you can even carry it from class to class on campus with ease.

The IceFlow Flip Straw Jug

To keep hydrated all day long, you’ll want this 64-ounce jug. You’ll get some extra time back in your day or workout by not having to go get a refill as often.