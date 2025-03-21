Lexie Hull is the kind of player you want on your side. The 25-year-old not only helped Stanford University win the NCAA championship in 2021, but her off-season team, Rose BC — with fellow basketball stars Angel Reese and Brittney Sykes — just won the first-ever Unrivaled championship on March 17.

During the WNBA’s regular season, Hull is a member of the Indiana Fever, and was chosen alongside Olympians Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles to be in Athleta’s Power of She Collective. The shooting guard tells Elite Daily she especially loves being a part of this group of elite athletes because of what it represents. “Athleta was built by women for women, empowering women, giving women confidence, and I think that's all you can really ask for,” she says.

It also doesn’t hurt that Hull is a fan of the brand. “For someone who’s over 6 feet, I've had a really hard time finding clothes that were long enough and comfortable, but still trendy and cute,” she says. “I love just curling up in the Forever Fleece joggers and feeling like a normal person because they fit me, which you don't get with every brand.”

Rich Storry/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Chilling on the couch is where you can find Hull when she’s not playing basketball — which is almost 24/7. Below, the TikToker and professional player dishes on her dream couch-rotting day, her current workout routine, plus her morning skin care regimen before game day and the ever-popular tunnel walks.

Elite Daily: It seems like everyone, including your teammate Caitlin Clark, is talking about your ab routine after seeing your recent tunnel walk post on Instagram. What do your workouts look like?

Lexie Hull: There were so many comments about my abs, but my routine is just a lot of basketball. In full-body stuff like that, my stomach's engaged, so I’m working on abs all the time.

I play basketball practically every day, and then I try to get a lift in as well, anywhere from 20 minutes to 40 minutes. If I have an easier day or if I don't have anything on the court, then I really love Pilates and Solidcore. In Indiana, there's a few Solidcore studios, so I go there a lot. I love mixing up the workouts because I do kind of get tired of the same thing.

ED: Does your routine change between Unrivaled season versus WNBA season?

LH: A little bit just because of the travel. Being in Miami for Unrivaled has been so nice, because we've been in the same place for two and a half months straight. You can get into a routine knowing you have a weight room. When we're on the road for the W season, it's a lot harder to get a really good lift in sometimes because we might only be using the hotel's gym, which doesn't have certain things.

ED: Tunnel walks have become popular for the WNBA. Do you feel pressure to show up to each game in a tunnel walk-worthy ‘fit?

LH: I wouldn’t say I feel pressure. It's fun dressing up and knowing you're going to get good photos of your look. If I go out with my friends, we are just consistently forgetting to take pictures and you have no way to showcase the cute outfit that you put together for dinner. For this, you're going to get good ones.

ED: Walk me through your typical morning routine.

LH: Having a dog gets me out of bed, which is great plus because I am not a morning person. After I take my dog outside and make a coffee, I'll do my skin care and brush my teeth.

I’ve been really loving Youth To The People’s Superfood Skin Drip Smooth + Glow Barrier Serum. I'll literally just do that and then Weleda Skin Food moisturizer. I was intimidated to try it at the start because it’s a bit thicker, but it leaves my skin glowing. I especially like that in the morning because it wakes me up more than I generally feel that early. Then, I'll do a little bit of makeup if I want to look a bit more alive.

ED: You've gained a big following from your pre-game GRWM videos. How does your morning routine change when you have a game?

LH: I definitely put on more makeup because more eyes are on you and I want photos that I feel really pretty in. If I'm dressing up before a game, I want to look as good as I can.

ED: How does your routine change at night?

LH: I've done a deep dive into my night routine, and I've found something that I really like now. I always make a sleep cocktail, which is just sparkling water with some type of hydration mix, like Liquid I.V. I'll have that and then read a little bit. Finding something to really wind down helps me get off my phone, and get my mind right for sleep. I just finished Fourth Wing. I'm so deep into it now. I'm thinking about it all day and I just can't wait to read.

ED: What's your go-to self-care routine after a stressful day or working hard at the gym?

LH: Vegging out on the couch, watching reality TV, and cuddling my dog, Libby. The other good thing about being at home is I can throw on my Normatec boots. I'm a big reality TV fan, so I've watched every single show you could imagine. Being able to do that but also know that I'm recovering helps me mentally reset.

ED: What are you currently watching?

LH: I just finished Love Is Blind. I watched The Bachelor. I'm just starting Temptation Island.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

ED: Have you gotten any good self-care advice from your teammates?

LH: One of the things that is really hard for a lot of people is falling asleep after games, especially playing at night. I have a coffee before games, so it's harder to just fall asleep. One of my teammates said, “Just take a melatonin and forget about the game. Just go to bed because sleep is super important.” Being able to recover is really dependent on your sleep. If I need to take a melatonin to help me do that, then that's exactly what I'll do.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.