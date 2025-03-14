Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Temptation Island Season 9 finale.

Things may not have gone the way Tyler Breshears was expecting when he rolled up to Temptation Island, but he did leave the show with a promising love story. The model struck up a flirtation with temptress Kay Carlson, which escalated pretty quickly into some cuddly (but still PG) slumber parties. The sparks between them spelled doom for his two-and-a-half-year relationship with Tayler Byrd, who accused him of intentionally hurting her with his behavior in the villa.

At the final bonfire, Tyler and Tayler officially ended things, but while Tayler chose to leave the island alone, Tyler revealed that he wanted to continue exploring things with Kay. As they left the show together, the future seemed bright for Tyler and Kay, although host Mark Walberg did warn them that the fun, tropical bubble they’ve been in would burst when they enter the real world.

The show was filmed in the summer of 2024, so it’s now been nearly a year since Tyler and Kay first locked lips in Hawaii. While they haven’t officially confirmed their current relationship status, some suspicious social media posts could be the key to discovering what happened after the island.

Netflix

While Tyler and Kay do follow each other on Instagram, they notably have not interacted with any of each other’s posts. That’s not too unusual, considering they want to hide their status while Temptation Island begins airing, but some other cast members have at least left cheeky remarks on their SO’s photos since the show.

Most telling is Kay’s TikTok. She recently chronicled a move to a new apartment, which seemed tied to a split from a romantic partner. “Leaving bc he deserves less and my dog deserves better,” Kay captioned a Jan. 14 TikTok.

In early March, a few days before Temptation Island dropped, Kay celebrated in her new apartment, a place she seems happy “he’s never been in.” “Air feeling fresher,” she captioned the video.

In another comments section, Kay promised she’d be giving a clearer update on where she and Tyler stand very soon. But for now, all the clues seem to point to a post-show breakup.