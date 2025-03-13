The New Temptation Island Is Actually Full Of Veteran Reality Stars

The ninth season of Temptation Island is very different from the eight that came before it. The couples are messier than ever, a new twist amps up the urge to get freaky, and most importantly, it’s streaming on Netflix for the first time ever. The show’s new home comes with some noticeable aesthetic changes, but what the casual viewer may not pick up on right away is how the casting has made a big shift. Sure, most of the tempters are coming onto reality television for the first time, but a good amount of the sexy singles were actually plucked from other dating shows where they weren’t so lucky in love.

Avid dating competition viewers probably had more than a few cases of déjà vu watching Netflix’s iteration of Temptation Island. Specifically, three of the tempters who received pretty significant screen time had previously starred on buzzy reality shows. But strangely enough, Temptation Island never once brought up these contestants’ relevant history in the genre.

Here’s why you might recognize some of these tempting teases, who already know their way around a horny island.

Yamen Sanders (Love Island USA)

Netflix

This isn’t Yamen’s first time sweeping women off their feet in a tropical setting. The California native first appeared on the first season of Love Island USA back in 2019. He was featured throughout almost the whole season, arriving at the villa as one of the first islanders and then getting dumped just four days before the finale.

Courtney Randolph (Too Hot To Handle)

Netflix

Courtney had the ultimate training to become a Temptation Island temptress as a contestant on Netflix’s horniest reality show, Too Hot To Handle. The Texas cheerleader appeared on Season 5 of the series in 2023, initially forming a connection with bad-boy Isaac Francis. Though she did make it to the end of her season, Courtney leave with a romantic bond. Maybe this island will be different.

Mia Jones (FBoy Island)

Netflix

Let’s be real — the coupled-up guys on this season of Temptation Island don’t seem to be the most loyal. But Mia is used to being on an island full of f*ckboys. The dental hygienist was one of the three suitors on Season 2 of FBoy Island, who ended up in a difficult spot having narrowed her selection down to two self-described FBoys in the end. Luckily, the man she chose (Peter Park) still decided to split the prize money with her — though their relationship didn’t last outside the show.