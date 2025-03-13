Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Temptation Island Season 9 finale.

We may only be a few months into 2025, but it looks like the year’s most controversial couple has already been discovered. Brion Whitley caused chaos on Netflix’s new iteration of Temptation Island, blatantly cheating on his girlfriend Shanté Glover with multiple women. Despite fully Brion admitting to having a threesome with two temptresses (and even brazenly stating he had no remorse about it at the time), Shanté shocked viewers by agreeing to take him back at the final bonfire. But with all the stress the show put on their relationship, are the two still together today? Here’s the deal.

Shanté’s patience was put to the ultimate test on Temptation Island. While she remained steadfastly loyal to her boyfriend, he wasted no time flirting up a storm once they were separated. Right from the start, Brion confessed that a main reason he came to the island was to contend with his high sex drive and passion for threesomes, which had become a problem for Shanté. And although he did claim to have grown beyond that carnal desire in the end, it wasn’t until after Shanté saw Brion hook up with tempters Alex and Courtney in his shower.

Netflix

Going into her final decision, Shanté’s friends in her villa encouraged her to do what she felt was right. Surprisingly, she ended up giving Brion another chance, noting that she’s hopeful he’s finally changed his ways after this experience.

While the couple hasn’t given any updates on their current status, there are some hints that they’re probably still together. For one, Shanté and Brion still follow one another on Instagram. Even more telling, Shanté is one of the only followers of a new business account that Brion seemingly created after filming Temptation Island.

It appears Brion made his finance-focused Instagram account a couple months after he filmed the show in May 2024, since its first post is from July 2024. Since Shanté is also following that account, it implies that she actively followed it after she returned from Temptation Island, suggesting she may still have been seeing Brion at least at that time.

Besides this, the two have been careful not to allude to their relationship status in any posts since the show. So fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for any new info to come to light now that their drama has aired.