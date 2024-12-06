Angel Reese is that girl — both on and off the court. The 22-year-old pro basketball player is just as known for her fashion choices as she is for her record-breaking rookie season.

One stylish accessory Reese always makes sure to have on hand is a designer bag, and now she has her own. The self-proclaimed “Bayou Barbie” partnered with Reese's Puffs cereal and fashion designer KidSuper to create the soon-to-be-viral Duffel Puff Bag. “I'm super into fashion,” she says, “so I was excited to extend not just my Reese's Puffs-loving side, but also tap into my fashion side.”

Reese’s Duffel Puff Bag for Reese's Puffs cereal (say that five times fast) will be available for fans to purchase on Tuesday, Dec. 10, in-store at KidSuper and online at KidSuper.com for $295. Foodies who love Reese's Puffs, like Jason and Travis Kelce, can also pick up special-edition boxes of the cereal with the Chicago Sky forward on them. “Seeing all the little kids being able to go to the store and see my face on these boxes is the most exciting thing for me,” she says.

Pretty soon, she’ll be able to see fans walking around with her limited-edition vegan leather Duffel Puff Bag as well. For some inspiration on what you could carry around, here’s what Reese packs in each of her many bags.

Inside Angel’s Gym Bag

The first thing Reese mentions in her workout bag is water. But with so many options for tumblers, she doesn’t currently have a fave. “I'm not sponsored by anyone yet, so I don't have one specific bottle,” she says. After collabing with Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla, and Leo Messi, Stanley, perhaps it’s time to give Reese a call?

In addition to staying hydrated, the athlete also carries a headband, hair ties, deodorant, her Reebok basketball shoes, and her go-to lip balm: “I love Laneige to keep my lips moisturized.”

Inside Angel’s Travel Bag

Like most people, Reese can’t go anywhere without her wallet (unless it’s date night, but more on that later). “I pack that first because sometimes I seem to forget it,” she says. After that, Reese packs a jewelry box. “If my [other] bags get lost, that's fine,” she says, “but my jewelry can't get lost.”

Other necessities include a charger for her phone, her Laneige lip balm (yes, again), lotion, and a small blush “just in case I need to just pop some on.” Similar to Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber, Reese is into the blush trend, and she’s not loyal to any shade. “I use so many different kinds. I can go for a hot pink, Barbie pink, or light pink. I've done a purple and orange blush before, too. I love blush,” she says.

Inside Angel’s Makeup Bag

Reese’s blush is must-have in her makeup bag as well. She also keeps her foundation, Sephora brushes, contour, NARS concealer, setting spray, and CoverGirl lip gloss. “My lip combo is my favorite,” she says. “I overline my lip and use one of my CoverGirl lipsticks, and then I'll go over with a gloss.”

Since she gets her eyebrows microbladed, Reese says she doesn’t usually carry around anything for brow maintenance except the Refy definer, just in case. She also uses Refy’s primer.

Inside Angel’s Everyday Bag

Reese’s everyday bag — which is usually a tote bag — is similar to her travel bag, since she’s “always traveling.” The only item she’ll add to the mix is her iPad. “I'm always doing stuff on there, like looking at my calendar,” she says.

Inside Angel’s Date Night Purse

If she knows her date is paying, Reese says, “I'm not bringing my wallet.” So the only things in her date night purse are lip liner, lip gloss, and brown lipstick. And the athlete loves a potential matchy-matchy moment. She says, “If I know I'm going to wear a certain bag, then I need to coordinate with the outfit.”

Inside Angel’s School Bag

Although Reese graduated from Louisiana State University in May, she remembers exactly what she took with her to class. The former college basketball star says her school bag was mostly filled with her iPad, Apple Pen, paper, pencil, and charger.