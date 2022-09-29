Let’s face it — the only thing better than a Reese’s is more Reese’s. Sure, the peanut butter cups are incredible on their own, but add in the extra chocolatey crunch of Reese’s Puffs cereal, and you’ve really got something. Well, I hope you do, because that’s what’s entering the chocolate-and-peanut butter game soon. Reese’s Big Cup stuffed with Reese’s Puffs could be a seriously epic mashup once it hits shelves in November. If you haven’t had a bowl of Rees’s Puffs in quite a while, here’s everything you need to know about the nostalgia-stuffed treat coming so, so soon.

Reese’s has been known to go big, (I’m still thinking about the 3-pound Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie from 2021), so the new Reese’s Big Cup with Reese’s Puffs announcement should come as no surprise. Still, the bite, which was announced on Sept. 29, makes for a seriously meta mashup. The new candy combines the nostalgic taste of the sweet and crunchy Reese’s Puffs cereal with the flavor of the classic peanut butter treats into one mega-stuffed Reese’s Big Cup. IYDK, Reese’s Puffs cereal debuted in 1994, and it’s a childhood staple that tastes like your fave candy. I’m pretty sure one bite will transport me back to watching Recess on a Saturday morning. (To be determined whether this mashup candy will have the same power).

You can test out exactly what’ll happen when you bite into a Reese’s Big Cup with Reese’s Puffs anytime you want, because it’ll be a permanent addition to the lineup, according to Reese’s. Before the new flavor can become a part of your regular routine, let me fill you in on some details, like when the Reese’s Big Cup with Reese’s Puffs will be available, where you find them, and more.

When Will Reese’s Big Cup With Reese’s Puffs Be Available?

The new Reese’s Puff-stuffed cup will hit store shelves starting in November 2022. Sure, it’s a bummer that you won’t be able to give them out to trick-or-treaters for Halloween, but that just leaves more for you when they drop.

Where To Buy Reese’s Big Cup With Reese’s Puffs?

Reese’s Big Cups with Reese’s Puffs will be available in-stores nationwide at retailers like Target, Walmart, and Walgreens, as well as grocery and convenience stores. According to Reese’s, the new Big Cup variety will also be available to purchase online, though it’s unclear which retailers will carry them.

BTW, when the Reese’s Big Cup x Reese’s Puffs goodies finally drop, you’ll be able to find the candy in both standard size and King size, according to Reese’s. That’s right — King. Size. My mouth is watering just thinking about all that peanut butter and chocolate, TBH.

How Much Does Reese’s Big Cup With Reese’s Puffs Cost?

Because pricing will be set by the retailer, it’s unclear how much a pack of the stuff will run you. Guess you’ll just have to wait until the new arrives later this fall to find out for sure.

If you’re a certified Reese’s stan, the new Reese’s Big Cup with Reese’s Puffs is practically a dream come true. But if you can’t wait until November, there are plenty of other Reese’s Big Cup flavors you can enjoy in the meantime, like Reese’s Big Cup with Pieces and Reese’s Big Cup with Pretzels. There’s even a Big Cup flavor filled with Potato Chips up for grabs (no, seriously).

