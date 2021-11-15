Reese’s Is Selling A Thanksgiving Pie That’s Basically A HUGE Peanut Butter Cup

Get ready to put a peanut butter-y spin on Thanksgiving dinner, because Reese’s dropped a new dessert that’s here just in time for the holidays. The brand took its beloved treats to the next level with a new 9-inch peanut butter cup that’s basically the size of an actual pie. You’ll certainly impress your party guests with this treat, which is the biggest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup that’s ever been sold. Here’s where to buy Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie to elevate your holidays with your favorite chocolate and peanut butter combo.

Reese’s unveiled its new Thanksgiving Pie on Monday, Nov. 15, and it’s the perfect holiday addition for anyone who just can’t get enough Reese’s. The new treat features the same ingredients as the classic cups you usually pop in your mouth, but totally supersized for the holiday. Seriously, the new Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie has a diameter of 9 inches, and it weighs in at 3.4 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate — which makes it the largest Reese’s cup to date (!!!).

You can buy a Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie for delivery exclusively through the Hershey’s website while supplies last. It’ll cost you $44.99 per pie.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The pie will look so good on your Thanksgiving dinner table, and of course, it’ll save you so much time compared to your annual homemade pie since there’s absolutely no baking or preparation required with this giant Reese’s cup. To top it off, the pie comes in a super festive box with the Reese’s logo you know and love on top, along with illustrations of autumn leaves. The box has “You can thank us later” and “Thankful yet?” printed on the sides.

If you’re ready to get your hands on a slice of giant Reese’s, make sure to act fast, because there are only 3,000 of the pies available.