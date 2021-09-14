Though it may feel like fall only just arrived, the holidays will be here before you know it. To give fans a jumpstart on the festive season, Hershey’s announced its collection of holiday sweets on Sept. 14, and there’s plenty for fans to get excited about. Hershey’s holiday 2021 candy includes the first-ever Reese’s holiday flavor, Grinch Kisses, and so much more.

The holidays are undoubtedly one of the best times of the year for candy lovers. After all, there are so many fun holiday-themed sweets that are only available as the weather cools down and your PSL obsession turns to peppermint and gingerbread. To make things even more special this year, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily, Hershey’s will be offering 13 new treats in its 2021 holiday collection, including the debut of the first-ever Reese’s holiday candy: Reese’s Peanut Brittled Flavored Cups.

Of course, there are other tasty new offerings like the new Grinch-inspired Kisses as well as gingerbread cookie-flavored Kit Kats. That means you’ll have plenty of options to choose from as you plan your parties and movie nights in the lead up to Christmas. To help you decide how you’ll fill your candy dishes and stocking stuffers this season, here’s a look at Hershey’s holiday candy for the upcoming season.

New Reese’s Peanut Brittled Flavored Cups

This peanut brittle-inspired innovation puts a spin on the Reese’s you know and love with a peanut brittle-flavored creme exterior that’s filled with crunchy peanut butter. It’ll cost you 89 cents for a 1.4-ounce Big Cup, $1.39 for a 2.8-ounce King Size, $2.99 for a 7.4-ounce Miniatures bag, and $3.49 for a 9-ounce Miniatures bag.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Reese’s Snack Size Trees Giant Gift Box

If you’re all about the peanut butter and chocolate, this one’s for you. Reese’s Snack Sized Trees Giant Gift Box features a 15-inch box filled with Snack Size Reese’s peanut butter trees. It’ll cost you $11.99 for a 28.8-ounce box.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Reese’s Snack Size Trees Giant Gift Box Four-Pack

Reese’s Snack Size Trees are also available in a 2.4-ounce four-pack for $1, which are perfect as an on-the-go snack.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Yardstick

This super-sized offering, which features 18 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup packs, is certainly for hardcore fans. It’ll cost you $14.99 for a 27-ounce pack.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Reese’s Peanut Butter Ugly Sweater

These festive Reese’s cups pay tribute to the almighty ugly sweater. It’ll cost you $4.99.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils

Hershey’s partnered with The Grinch to create 10 candy foils for Kisses with film-inspired designs, including the Grinch’s smirk, sayings, and Max’s floppy ears. A 7.4-ounce bag of the original Hershey’s Kisses with a Whoville touch costs $2.99 and a 9.5-ounce bag costs $3.49.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils Cane

This almost one-foot tall cane is filled with Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils. A 2.8-ounce cane costs $2.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Hershey’s Sugar Cookie Flavored Bar

Hershey’s Kisses Sugar Cookie Flavored Candies sweetens up an OG Hershey’s bar with sugar cookie-flavored white creme and cookie bits, similar to the Sugar Cookie Kisses that debuted in 2020. A 1.55-ounce bar costs 89 cents.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Reindeer

Chow down on Hershey’s milk chocolate in the shapes of Santa’s helpers: Comet, Vixen and Dasher. The treats cost $4.99.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures

This candy will give you total gingerbread house vibes with its crispy Kit Kat wafers combined with gingerbread-flavored creme. A 6.9-ounce bag costs $2.99 and an 8.4-ounce bag costs $3.49.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes

Get your minty New York Peppermint Patties in special snowflake shapes covered in dark chocolate. A 7.8-ounce bag costs $2.99, a 9.6-ounce bag costs $3.49, and a 16-ounce bag costs $5.99.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Whoppers Snowballs Theater Box

The Whoppers Snowballs Theater Box is a winter special that features classic malted milk balls covered in a new vanilla-flavored creme, because sometimes you need a break from chocolate. You can purchase a 4-ounce box for $1.

Courtesy of Hershey's

New Heath Toffee Milk Chocolate Miniatures

Heath Toffee Milk Chocolate Miniatures ($3.49) are getting wrapped in a new packaging that’ll light up your holiday celebrations.

Courtesy of Hershey's

Returning Hershey’s Kisses Sugar Cookie Flavored Candies

These sugar-cookie flavored chocolates are making a comeback to sweeten up your candy dishes yet again this year. It costs $3.49 for a package.

Courtesy of Hershey's

You can purchase both the new and returning treats at nationwide retailers for a limited time as they begin to roll out. According to Hershey’s, you’ll be able to more easily find these holiday offerings after Halloween. When you head to the store to stock up on Hershey’s new holiday collection, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.