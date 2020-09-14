While it's still a bit early to start putting up the tree and twinkling lights, you can start preparing for the upcoming holiday season with Hershey's 2020 holiday Kisses and candy collection. The candy company is bringing fans some new bites (and old classics) to ring in the holiday season. TBH, some of the new offerings sound so good, you won't even care that Christmas is still more than three months away.

Elite Daily got an early look at the this year's holiday lineup, which will roll out to stores in October, and it includes a tasty mix of new sweets and old classics. Hershey's says this is its largest holiday offering ever, so let's get into it: One of the new offerings this year are the Sugar Cookie Kisses made with sugar cookie-flavored cream. In addition to the festive flavor, the company's tenth limited-edition Kisses offering also gets a holiday ~lewk~ as the individual Kisses are dotted with green and red cookie pieces.

Next up are the new Reese's Peanut Butter Nutcrackers. In this holiday bite, the classic peanut butter-and-chocolate flavor is transformed into a Nutcracker-shaped bite with matching wrappers. Hershey's put out a similar offering last year, with its Reese's Peanut Butter Mystery Shapes, but with the Reese's Nutcrackers, you know right away what you're getting.

Hershey's is also now offering a snack size version of the Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate flavor. These first appeared during the 2019 holiday season, but only as a regular-sized Kit Kat. Pricing will vary by location, but the suggested price for each of these new items is $3.49 per bag.

Courtesy of Hershey's

Other new candies include Reese's White Elephant, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Build-A-Santa, Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Build-A-Snowman, Ice Breakers Snowman Bottle Pack Gum, and Reese’s Miniatures Mega Cane. Prices will vary by location, but these will all sell at a suggested price between $1.99 and $4.99.

Hershey’s Kisses Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Crème are returning for the holidays, too. The candies, which first appeared in 2019, are a fan-favorite with their marshmallow-flavored crème and Hershey's classic milk chocolate coming together to replicate your holiday hot cocoa. You'll also be able to find Reese's Peanut Butter Mystery Shapes on the shelves again this holiday season. Both will sell for a suggested price of $3.49 per bag.

If you're now ready to break out the caroling and cocoa in September, get ready to pick up all the festive bites when they hit the stores in October. When you do go shopping, remember to follow the local store rules as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations as of Aug. 3, which includes wearing a mask, sanitizing your hands after leaving the store, and maintaining a six-foot distance from others where possible.

