Hershey’s Holiday 2019 Candy Collection Includes Brand New Reese's Offerings

Halloween may be coming to a close soon, but there's still plenty to get excited about with Christmas right around the corner. Prepare your sweet tooth, because there are some mouthwatering goodies to indulge in this holiday season. If you're looking to sample the perfect winter treats, check out Hershey's new winter lineup. Spreading the cheer this season will be easy with Hershey's holiday 2019 candy collection, which happens to features two new Reese's offerings.

Hershey's unveiled three new additions to the holiday candy line on Oct. 28, in addition to two sweet treats announced earlier in the fall. According to press materials sent to Elite Daily, the new Reese's Mystery Shapes are a big deal ⁠— they're the first new holiday shapes the candy company has released in 20 years. You'll be tasting a part of Hershey's history as you chow down on the three mystery shapes per pack, which according to the company, contain "the perfect ratio of peanut and chocolate."

It makes sense that Hershey's has decided to discontinue Peanut Butter Trees from holiday seasons in the past, since Peanut Butter Trees got lots of criticism about how they didn't actually look like trees. Foodie Instagrammer @candyhunting further explained the company's decision to create new shapes this year in an Oct. 10 post. According to the post, "Hershey's agrees with consumers that the Reese's Trees don't actually look like trees, so they 'wanted to give you something new to talk about.'" There seems to be a consensus that there's a snowman and a stocking, but the third shape is still up for debate. Could it be a tree? A snow globe? You'll have to decide for yourself by getting your hands on a bag of Mystery Shapes for $3.49.

In an effort to satisfy Reese's-lovers everywhere, there's another new peanut butter-and-chocolate offering, in the form of Reese's Peanut Butter Holiday Lights. A four-pack will cost you $3.49. This new candy makes your fave sweets look like festive lights, although I recommend eating them rather than decorating with them.

Courtesy of Hershey's

There are other new additions that'll rock your world this season. Get ready for Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Miniatures, because this brand new flavor is the perfect way to countdown to Christmas. The classic crispy wafers you know and love will be surrounded by a sweet cinnamon flavor to give it a sprinkle of winter magic. They'll be selling for $3.49 a pack.

When it's movie night this winter, gather around your friends and family to enjoy Hershey's Dipped Pretzels White Creme with Nonpareils for $3.49. Pretzels are such a good shared snack to nibble on while catching up on Christmas TV marathons. The white creme will immediately transport you to snowy slopes, all from the comfort of your living room.

Courtesy of Hershey's

The Holiday Mix & Mingle Tin, which is selling for $7.99, is another great party treat. This snack mix has it all: Hershey's Cookies and Creme Drops, Candy Coated Milk Chocolates, Whoppers candies, and mini pretzels. Stroll into any holiday party with this bad boy, and you'll light up the celebration in no time.

Hershey's limited edition holiday treats are currently rolling out to retailers nationwide, and they'll be available through the holiday season. It's all while supplies last, though, so don't waste any time when stocking up on the sweets.