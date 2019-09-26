I know everyone is getting excited that it's fall, there is pumpkin spice everything literally everywhere, and if you live in a state that actually has a legit season change — unlike Southern California — there will be plenty of beautiful, transitional colors on the trees. This is something to revel in, sure, but there is also the holiday season approaching, and companies are not going to let you forget. One thing to look forward to in November? Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Miniatures, a brand new flavor that is totally going to be your new fave this holiday season.

In an email to Elite Daily, a Kit Kat representative shared that the Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Minis will be available in November at major retailers nationwide, so mark your calendars. The Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Miniatures are described as "the iconic crispy wafers of a Kit Kat ... surrounded by sweet cinnamon flavor, making it the perfect treat this holiday season". It was confirmed as well, that the chocolate coating on the outside of these new Kit Kats is the same as the original, with the cinnamon flavor being mixed into the wafers. These are literally just a fun fall remix of the OG Kit Kats.

The Sweet Cinnamon Kit Kat sounds like a holiday coffee from Starbucks, cinnamon cookies, or a chocolate-y cinnamon roll — you name it, a holiday goody with classic cinnamon notes is almost never a bad thing. Your fall should be filled with warm spices and holiday events, and these Kit Kats will fit right in.

Although these will be available nationwide in November, you may actually catch them earlier, if you're lucky. The Kit Kat Sweet Cinnamon Minis will start appearing at retailers as of September, so you may come across them in-store or online, per a Kit Kat representative. So, where will you be able to get them? Pretty much anywhere that carries Hershey's candy. They will also be available in two different bag sizes — a 7.5-ounce or a 9-ounce option — and will start at a retail price of $3.49.

That means you might wanna keep your eyes peeled, because you may be able to snag a bag of these new Kit Kats before November even hits. If you're dying to try these, you'll want to get them while they're here, too, because these new Kit Kats are only available while supplies last during the holiday season.

As usual, Hershey's is on point with their holiday treats for both Halloween and Christmas. They just know how to celebrate fall with the best of them. For instance, your new Halloween go-to might be the Hershey's New Reese's Pieces Pumpkin or the Hershey's Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats, which are back this year from a previous limited release in 2017.

I'm planning to make up for missing one of summer's Kit Kat Coolatta at Dunkin, which was a frozen coffee blended with Hershey's Kit Kats and was available for a limited time following its June 25 release. But, I'll make up for it starting with the fun stuff Hershey's has released for fall.

I can't wait to try the Reese's Pieces Pumpkin, but I'm also stoked that Hershey's keeps it going by giving me something to look forward to once Halloween is over and it's full speed ahead for the holiday season.