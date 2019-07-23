Every summer, when I'm in the midst of enjoying the long evenings, fall seems like a world away. But before I know it, the days leading up to orange leaves and colder weather always creep up on me so fast. That's why I was pleasantly spooked when I heard that Hershey is already gearing up for Halloween by releasing a sneak peak to this year's selection of sweet treats. That means it's officially time to prepare for the holiday season... and I love Halloween. There's no better way to indulge in the holiday than to attack the candy, so get excited for the return of Hershey's Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats and other candies this Halloween.

It's not surprising that Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are making a comeback given their popularity in the past. Kit Kat first released the flavor to a limited market in 2017. The Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are classic Kit Kat crispy wafers dressed in pumpkin pie-flavored creme and are selling for $3.99. It's the perfect seasonal touch to an already delicious treat! Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats will be released nationwide in stores in August for a limited time, so you better make a run for it before devoted trick-or-treaters like me pillage the shelves.

You can never have enough pumpkins during Halloween, so it's good to know that Reese's will also bring their Pumpkin-shaped version of the candy back to the market. It'll cost you $.99 for the 1.1-ounce package and $1.49 for the 2.2-ounce package. Reese's is adding a unique touch this year by releasing the Reese's Stuffed with Pieces Pumpkin, which is just like the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkin, but with an extra surprise. Candy-goers will delight when finding the crunchy Reese's Pieces "stuffed" inside the center. Halloween just wouldn't be the same without delightful and unexpected surprises like these.

Courtesy of Hershey

Halloween is the perfect time to gather friends, dress up as your scariest version of a ghost, and host a costume party. In order to keep guests satisfied, the Hersey's Halloween Assortment Skull Bowl will come in handy. You won't have to spend any time at the grocery store picking out tasty treats, since there's already something for everyone in the bowl. The spooky Skull Bowl is packed with Reese's and Hershey's Miniatures (those minis include milk chocolate, dark chocolate, Mr. Goodbar, and Krackel). It's really a bargain for all that chocolatey goodness for only $19.99.

Headed out to trick-or-treat for the evening? Perhaps the most fun you'll find in your pillowcase on Halloween night will be Hershey's glow-in-the-dark wrappers. The wrappers, which are making a comeback after being released last year, are the best way to make sure you can track down your favorite treats in the dark. They'll also light up your pumpkin basket! The glow-in-the-dark wrappers come in assortment packs and cover all your favorite chocolate treats from Hershey's, Kit Kat and Reese's.

Courtesy of Hershey

Get a head-start on the Halloween festivities by stocking up on all these goodies. This Halloween looks like it's about to be the sweetest one yet.