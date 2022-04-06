This New Reese’s Pack Is Filled With *25* Peanut Butter Cups

Reese’s fans, listen up, because there’s a new peanut butter cup option that’ll keep you stocked for way longer than a king-sized pack could. Reese’s new Pantry Pack dropped April 4, and it’s stacked with 25 peanut butter cups. The Pantry Pack, as its name implies, is meant to help you keep your sweet and salty goodness nice and neat in the snack drawer — but it also means you can keep so many of the tasty cups on hand. Here’s where to buy Reese’s Pantry Packs to make sure your peanut butter cup stash never gets too low.

There’s no such thing as too many Reese’s — and the new Reese’s new Pantry Pack might just be the perfect solution for when you just want one cup, and not a whole two-pack. Since the Reese’s snack-sized peanut butter cups in the new pack are individually wrapped, all you need to do is grab one and get to eatin’. In addition to being a great way to keep so many peanut butter cups on hand, the rectangular Reese’s Pantry Pack fits nicely wherever you store your sweets. (It could even fit pretty well in an office drawer.) Plus, you can store it in the fridge or freezer if you’re a fan of chilled peanut butter-and-chocolate goodness.

Basically, there are plenty of options, and if you’re looking to up your Reese’s game, you can buy the 25-count Reese’s Pack of peanut butter cups at grocery stores and other national retailers. They launched April 4, so if you don’t see them right away, they’re likely still rolling out near you.

To find an in-store or delivery platform near you stocked with the packs, check out the official Reese’s Pantry Packs product page. Prices will vary depending on where you buy it. As of April 6, you can find the Reese’s Pantry Pack online at Amazon for Online retailers like Amazon are selling the packs for around $25 for a 25-count 13.75-ounce box.

The pack is just rolling out, so you can expect to see it pop up on more online retailers soon. And when you’re on the hunt for Reese’s Pantry Packs in stores, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.