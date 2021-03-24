When it comes to Easter candy, Reese's Eggs reign supreme. The peanut butter to chocolate ratio just hits different in egg form (in the best way), but that's not the only way it differs from OG Reese Peanut Butter Cups. Anyone looking to avoid gluten likely knows regular Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are gluten free, but you'll have to take a closer look at their holiday counterparts. If you're wondering whether Reese’s Eggs are also gluten free, here's what you need to know about the tasty AF Easter treats.

Hershey's stans who are gluten free actually have plenty of options when it comes to sweets, thanks to milk chocolate being naturally gluten free. According to Healthline, “pure, unsweetened chocolate derived from roasted cacao beans is naturally gluten-free,” but there's a chance processed chocolate candies have gluten due to other ingredients or products they're processed with. Hershey's has made sure to make consumers aware about the status of gluten in its products via this handy gluten-free factsheet.

To be gluten free in line with the standards established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a food must not contain the protein from grains such as "wheat, rye, barley, spelt, kamut, triticale, farina, vital gluten semolina, malt vinegar, or any protein derivatives" of those ingredients. A food is only gluten free when those are absent, or "if such grain is present, the level of such gluten protein has been reduced to less than 20 parts per million."

Sadly, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs are listed as not gluten free, thanks to the fact they're processed on the same equipment as items that contain gluten, according to Hershey's. In fact, all of Reese's seasonal shaped items as well as Reese's Pieces Eggs can not be considered gluten free.

Luckily for chocolate and peanut butter fans, Hershey’s gluten-free section of its website lists a ton of gluten-free Reese’s items, including its regular Peanut Butter Cups, Reese’s Fast Break, Reese’s Nutrageous Bar, Reese's Unwrapped Mini Minis, Reese’s Pieces Candy, and Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Cups.

So, even if you can't partake in a Reese's Egg this holiday, there are still plenty of options — and you can always find the most updated gluten-free information on the Hershey's website.

When you head out to buy some gluten-free Reese's offerings, make sure to check the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing before entering the store.