It's Easter season, y'all, which means that you've probably been digging into Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs as a festive and tasty alternative to the brand's other candies. Considering that the seasonal favorite is slightly larger than your average Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and it also features the ultimate ratio of peanut butter and chocolate, it's no surprise that everyone stocks up on these chocolate eggs as soon as spring hits. With Easter just a few weeks away, you might be wondering: How long will Reese's Eggs be available? Here's everything you should know.

Every year for as long as I can remember, the Easter-inspired twist on everyone's favorite peanut butter treat comes to your local convenience store to signify the official start of spring. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact date that these limited-edition goodies become available (I tend to just wait for them to pop up at my local CVS or grocery store), it's definitely hard to say goodbye to them once they're here. If you've been stocking up on Reese's Eggs and are starting to worry about your supply getting low, it's time to start making a game plan for your Egg-less months.

A Reese's rep confirmed to Elite Daily via email that this year, the Reese's Eggs will only be available as long as supplies last, meaning that the beloved candy might already be becoming scarce in stores.

Still, there is potentially one way to get around that, namely that the chocolate company is planning to freeze a stock of Reese's Eggs and deliver them to your front door this summer. In a press release shared on Monday, April 15, the Hershey Company (the scientists behind all things Reese's) revealed that they would be putting aside a bunch of the Easter candy and customers would have a chance to enter to get 36 of these coveted goodies delivered to their home this summer. From Tuesday, April 16 at 3 p.m. ET through Friday, April 19 at 3 a.m. ET, anyone can head to Reese's social media channels to click on a link that'll direct them order the limited-edition peanut butter and chocolate treats.

Honestly, I'd recommend setting a reminder for yourself and making sure you sign up earlier in the week to prevent any Reese's-induced FOMO this summer. People have ~feelings~ about it being Reese's Eggs season, because let's be real, Reese's Eggs are the best Reese's.

Unfortunately, when Reese's Eggs leave this year, it's likely that you'll have to wait another 12 months for them to come back. I'd definitely recommend signing up to potentially win yourself a shipment of sweets this summer, doing a DIY version at home by stocking up your freezer, and grabbing all the free Reese's Eggs you can while riding in Ubers this week. The countdown to Easter is officially here, y'all, which means it's crunch time to treat your tastebuds to all the peanut butter and chocolate goodness that it can handle.