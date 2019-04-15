Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 21, which means that Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs season is coming to a close. Considering that these festive treats expertly marry the perfect proportion of peanut butter to chocolate and they're slightly bigger than their cup counterparts, it's no surprise that they're reportedly the most popular Easter candy — so you can bet that everyone and their mother will be stocking up this week. If you want to get your PB & C fix the next time you're heading somewhere, here's how to get free Reese's Eggs from Uber. It's the perfect way to end Reese's Egg's season on a tasty note, plus, who can resist turning your traditional Easter egg hunt into a hunt for Reese's?

Starting on Monday, April 15, your commute is about to get a lot sweeter thanks to a special offer from Uber and Cargo. If you haven't heard of Cargo, it's a company that's teamed up with the ride-share business to bring you snacks, phone chargers, makeup, and anything else you could possibly need during your ride. Have a last-minute meeting you didn't expect? Freshen up with a breath mint and some lip gloss. Snoozed through your alarm? Satiate your hunger with some snacks on-demand. It's basically an in-car vending machine, and it's just one more thing that'll make the lives of busy commuters so much easier.

Now, with Easter just around the corner, the Hershey Company and Uber are teaming up with Cargo for the ultimate snack delivery service, according to press materials sent to Elite Daily.

Courtesy of Cargo

From Monday through Easter day, while supplies are available, Uber riders can find free Reese's Eggs and Cadbury eggs hiding in their car in select markets. Basically, if you happen to live in New York City, Chicago, L.A., Boston, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Miami, or Dallas, there's a high likelihood that you'll find free samples of the tasty Easter candies waiting for you when you open the door.

Allen Dark, Director of Disruptive Growth for The Hershey Company, said in a press release:

We are proud to be building a strong partnership with Cargo. We believe their model has the potential to be one of the fastest growing, technology-enabled retail platforms in snacking. Most importantly, they provide us with new and unique ways to connect with our consumers while they are on-the-go.

If there isn't a free Egg in your ride, you can still get in on the Easter spirit by purchasing a Reese's Egg for $1.79, a Cadbury Creme Egg for $1.49, or a pack of Cadbury Mini Eggs for $1.99 from Cargo. To make your order, you'll need to either scan a QR code on the Cargo box with your phone camera or punch in your driver’s specific box code on the mobile menu. From there, it's as simple as picking your items (there's everything from skincare products to headphones to choose from), then check out. Your driver will then hand you your order.

Courtesy of Cargo

Per press materials, "riders can enjoy savory treats like Cheeze-It Crackers, relax after their Uber ride with an Aveeno Peel-off Mask or get refreshed with a sample of smartwater." The possibilities are endless, so I'd definitely recommend checking out Cargo's offerings while you're munching on your Reese's Eggs this week.