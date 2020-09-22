Get ready to treat your taste buds to a new flavor from Reese's. Reese's Big Cup with Pretzels is a salty spin on the classic chocolate-and-peanut butter bites you know and love. If you're ready to add a flavorful combo to your go-to sweet treat, here are the details on Reese's new Big Cups with Pretzels.

Reese's announced the new offering on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and it's a tasty spin on a classic. The new Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels feature the brand's classic oversized chocolate cups packed with pretzel bits inside the iconic peanut butter filling. Thankfully, you won't have to wait long to try the sweet and salty combo, as it's set to roll out to nationwide retailers beginning in November 2020. If you want a bite-size version, Reese's has you covered. Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels ​Miniatures will hit stores in January 2021, and both will be permanent offerings in the Reese's lineup.

When the sweet and salty snacks arrive in stores, a 1.3-ounce single Big Cup package will cost $1.49, a king size 2.6-ounce package with two Big Cups will cost $2.09, and a package of the minis will run you $3.79.

Exciting as this news is, it's not actually coming out of the blue. The brand alluded to the rumored treat in a Sept. 18 tweet, which teased the pretzel release and read: "Wanna know why I'm so salty? [James Corden] leaked the wrong cup on [The Late Late Show]."

Mock-ups of the stuffed Reese's Cups with Chips had been floating around on foodie IG accounts, and James Corden even mentioned them on his Sept. 15 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. But it turns out fans were hyping the wrong salty treat. Reese's potato chip offering won't be available March 2021. When it does launch, the limited-edition treat looks like it'll feature pieces of potato chips inside the peanut butter filling of the chocolate cup, similar to this new pretzel version.

