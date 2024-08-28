While everyone else witnessed Stephen Nedoroscik be crowned “pommel horse guy” and Simone Biles win her 11th Olympic medal from the comfort of their home, Aly Raisman had a front-row seat. The former Olympic gymnast traveled to Paris, France, to cheer on Team USA.

The Boston native tells Elite Daily the 2024 Summer Games were especially exciting to be a part of because of all the hype on social media. “The Olympics brings everyone together,” she says. “It was really cool to see so many athletes' personalities online and just learn more about them.”

Even though traveling around Europe can be exciting, Raisman was also happy to get back home to her pup, Mylo. The 30-year-old retired Olympian rescued Mylo (her “happy place”) in 2020; the pair have been inseparable ever since.

The gymnast and children’s book author recently partnered with Purina to promote its EverRoot Multi-Benefit Soft Chews, which she gives Mylo daily. “It was really exciting for me to be able to give Mylo things that help me feel really good and that I incorporate into my everyday routine,” she says. “For example, there's organic cassava root in the multi-benefit, and I have cassava chips all the time.”

Along with treating themselves to the same healthy ingredients, Raisman also makes sure she and Mylo get exercise together. That includes going for walks and planning play dates with other pups. (Chris Evans’ dog Dodger is one of his playmates.)

Below, Raisman dishes on what a typical get-together with Mylo is like, how he’s part of her self-care, and what she really thinks about bestie Biles calling her a “grandma.”

Elite Daily: How does Mylo fit into your typical wellness routine?

Aly Raisman: We go for long walks, many times a day. I love being able to share that with him. We both love being outside. I also love snuggling and relaxing with him.

He’s been a big part of my mental health journey. I feel so relaxed and safe with him. I also love gardening and Mylo loves hanging outside with me too, but we mostly walk together and that’s nice and relaxing.

ED: Walk me through a typical day at home with Mylo.

AR: Routine is really important for my mental health, and I’ve noticed having structure and a routine is also good for Mylo’s health as well. Being able to wake up together and then go for a long walk is nice.

Mylo has a lot of friends in the area, so sometimes we’ll run into them or I’ll go for walks with friends who have dogs. Mylo loves having play dates, so I will try to coordinate those.

ED: I know Mylo is friends with Chris Evans’ dog, Dodger. Where do your doggy play dates take place?

AR: For a play date, I like to have friends over in case they make a mess. I’m always more worried when I’m at someone else's house. I feel more relaxed when they’re able to be wild. I don't care if they’re knocking stuff over or running all over the couch.

I love when the dogs are happy and they’re having fun together. I also have some outdoor space, and he loves playing fetch.

ED: I really love your friendship with Simone Biles. Did she ever apologize for calling you “grandma” in Rio?

AR: We've jokingly talked about it before. I can’t believe she’s been to three Olympics. I don’t know how she does it and handles all the pressure while continuing to get better and better.

We definitely talk about how hard it is mentally and physically as you get older, but she doesn’t owe me any apology. We’re so close and we have such a special bond. I’m so excited for her.

I’m so proud of her and amazed at how well she’s handled everything.

We laugh about how Rio was my second Olympics, and how different it feels. The first one is very stressful and exhausting, and it just gets harder. I'm so proud of her and amazed at how well she's handled everything.

Steven Garcia/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

ED: What were some of the highlights of the 2024 Games for you?

AR: I am so excited for Stephen Nedoroscik. I love seeing all the support for men’s gymnastics. I’m happy it’s getting a lot of love.

I got to watch Stephen in person in the pommel horse final, and it was so memorable. I thought this Olympics was so cool, because many people had a platform on social media and fans got access to them. They also shared the behind-the-scenes of what it's like, and I love that.

Simon M Bruty/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

ED: You've talked a bit about your wellness journey and mental health. With Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal situation, you said you were “so devastated for her.” Do you have any advice for someone going through a difficult situation like that?

AR: It’s important to remember to be patient with yourself. Know that if you’re struggling and going through a hard time, that’s OK. A lot of people know what it feels like to go through a hard time, and it’s normal.

Part of our journey is going through ups and downs, so know that you’re not alone in whatever you’re feeling. It’s important to talk to someone about it, whether it’s a therapist, a friend, or a colleague. Having a support system is important so you don't have to do it alone.

Don't give up until you find someone who’s there for you and can help you.

Finding a good support system can be hard, but even if it takes you more than one try to find someone to be there for you, there are good people who will support you. Don't give up until you find someone who’s there for you and can help you.

Marla Aufmuth/WireImage/Getty Images

ED: What's next for you?

AR: It’s been awesome to spend so much time with Mylo and my family. My brother’s getting married, so I’m excited to share that with him. It’s been great to have more balance between my personal and professional life. I feel very lucky for that.

I also really would love to write more children’s books. I wrote From My Head to My Toes, which came out in April, and I love that process so much. I am excited to hopefully do more commentating for gymnastics as well.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.