Here’s What’s Really Going On With Jordan Chiles’ Bronze Medal Drama

What should have been a celebratory moment for Jordan Chiles has turned into a confusing, bureaucratic mess. On Aug. 5, Chiles represented the United States in the women’s floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was awarded the bronze medal, her first individual medal win at the Olympics, but now it may be taken away from her. Here’s how a fraction of a point and an obscure rule have turned this whole situation into a complicated back-and-forth.

During the women’s floor exercise final, Chiles initially received a score of 13.666 from the judges. That score would have placed her in fifth, behind Romanian athletes Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who both scored 13.7 in the event. However, Team USA head coach Cecile Landi filed an inquiry with the judges, arguing Chiles’ difficulty score hadn’t been valued accurately. The judges accepted the inquiry, which wound up raising Chiles’ total to 13.766. The small but significant change shot Chiles up above the Romanians to claim third overall.

In basic terms, the judges had incorrectly valued the difficulty of Chiles’ routine, realized their error, and gave her the score she deserved. Nobody is actually disputing that Chiles didn’t deserve her 13.766 score — the issue is actually all about Landi’s inquiry.

The Deciding Factor: When Was Landi’s Inquiry Made?

The problem revolves around a pretty specific deadline for when a coach can submit an inquiry to judges. Because Chiles was the last up in the floor final, her coach only had one minute to file the inquiry after her score was revealed. After the ceremony, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation filed a complaint to the Court of Arbitration for Sport arguing that Landi’s inquiry did not meet that deadline.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The court ruled in favor of Romania, reinstating Chiles’ 13.666 score, and the International Olympic Committee announced that it will reallocate the bronze medal to Barbosu. (BTW, Barbosu was ruled third-place above Maneca-Voinea despite their identical totals because of Barbosu’s higher execution score).

But Team USA Is Fighting Back

After the IOC announcement, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee issued a statement declaring they’d be appealing the decision, mentioning “critical errors” in how the scoring and subsequent bureaucracy had been handled. Shortly afterward, USA Gymnastics confirmed they had submitted a letter and video evidence that proved Landi’s inquiry was made 47 seconds after Chiles’ scores were posted, within the one-minute deadline.

However, a day after this submission, USA Gymnastics announced that the Court of Arbitration for Sport could not reverse their decision. The organization is not slowing down, though, promising to continue exploring “every possible avenue and appeal process” to ensure Chiles gets to keep her medal.