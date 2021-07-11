You Need To See Jordan Chiles' Superhero-Themed Routines Ahead Of The Olympics

With the 2021 Olympics just around the corner, a ton of talented athletes will be heading to Tokyo in hopes of winning a gold medal. For 20-year-old U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles, this year’s ceremony will be special, as it marks her first Olympics. Although she may not yet be a household name like her friend and teammate Simone Biles, Chiles has earned a spot on the 2021 U.S. women’s gymnastics team thanks to her impressive skills on the mat. But before you catch her competing in Tokyo, you need to see Jordan Chiles’ amazing superhero-themed gymnastics routines.

During the 2021 U.S. Classic, Chiles performed her gymnastics floor routine to music inspired by none other than Spider-Man. Not only was the score reminiscent of the iconic Peter Parker alter-ego, but also, Chiles’ quick and nimble movements also mimicked the agility of a superhero. After she glided and soared over the mat in her red and white leotard, the gymnast placed second in the competition, right behind Simone Biles. Chiles also performed a similar routine during the 2021 Winter Cup, where she elaborated on why she used Spider-Man as inspiration. “He can fly; he can shoot webs,” she said, according to Gymnastics Now. “That’s kind of like us. As athletes, we can do anything we put our minds to.”

Not only did the routine help get the gymnast to Tokyo, but it also went viral online, sparking tons of reactions from fans on Twitter.

This wasn’t the first time Chiles pulled from superheroes for inspo. At the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she donned a Wonder Woman-inspired leotard for her high-flying floor routine, which also went viral at the time.

Although Chiles has had a very successful run as of late, things weren’t always smooth sailing; she even considered quitting gymnastics after not qualifying for the world championships team in 2017. Luckily for Chiles, her good friend Biles stepped in. Biles has been a longtime champion of Chiles and invited the gymnast to train with her in Spring, Texas, where Chiles was able to grow her skills as a gymnast. Next stop, Tokyo!