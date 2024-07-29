The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing, with athletes like Jordan Chiles, Tyler Downs, and Sunny Choi ready to bring home medals for Team USA. It’s a packed 19 days of events in a massive city — which is to say, it’s both thrilling and overwhelming to experience. (And I say this as a spectator, so I literally cannot imagine competing.)

For introverts or sleepy girls looking for a place to decompress between events, the Team USA House is here for you. It’s a fun spot to hang out, stock up on themed merch, and meet other Americans or other USA fanatics in town for the Games — and if you plan your visit properly, you may spot an Olympian or two.

It’s also pretty pricey, so if you’re considering splurging on a day pass, here’s what to know before you go:

The Team USA House Is A Luxe Fan Experience

The immersive activation is located in the Palais Brongniart, a 19th century building commissioned by Napoleon that used to house the Paris stock exchange. It’s open now through Aug. 11 (with the exception of Aug. 5, when it’s closed for a private event) from 12 p.m. to midnight, and will be open again during the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

You can purchase a day pass for 325 Euros, or $350 U.S. dollars, which allows you unlimited entry and exit over the course of your chosen day.

The house’s main draw is that it offers a dedicated space to hang out and watch the events on screen with other fans, in the comfort of air-conditioned quarters with drinks and snacks.

Once you go through security, get a wrist stamp, and walk inside, you’re immediately greeted by a palatial room decked out in USA colors. There’s a large central seating area, a stage, and screens everywhere broadcasting the events live. You can grab a beverage (alcoholic or NA) and a sandwich, fruit salad, or dessert, sit with your friends, and recharge from an afternoon gallivanting around Paris.

I visited on the day of the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, with the flirting app Rizz, so the Games hadn’t started yet. The TV screens were playing previews and commentary, but I didn’t get to experience the camaraderie of watching a big event with other fans.

Because of the entry cost, I’d recommend strategizing your visit to a day when there’s a major sporting event or a talk you’re interested in. The women’s gymnastics finals are currently sold out, and tickets normally run more than $600 in Category A seating — so that could be an event worth watching at Team USA House instead.

You can check out the schedule for talks here, with Olympians like swimmer Missy Franklin and figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir stopping by the house to meet and chat with fans.

If You’re Going, Budget For The Merch

The best perk of Team USA House, in my humble fashion girl opinion, is the retail area. Official Team USA partners Ralph Lauren and Nike created exclusive collections for the Paris Olympics, and you can browse all the items in person — some of which you can’t get anywhere else.

My personal favorite item was the Ralph Lauren jacket worn by the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, which was selling for a cool 1,300 Euros. (If anyone wants to get me a late birthday present...)

The Outdoor Cafe Is Themed, Too

There’s also a Ralph’s coffee shop on the front patio (you still need tix to access it) and Ralph’s Olympics-themed merch in the shop, like baseball caps and water bottles. My friends and I fueled up with lattes, soft-serve ice cream, and cookies for typical coffee shop prices before we made our way to the opening ceremony later that evening.

All in all, Team USA House is a fun fan experience if you’re in town for the Games, and it would be especially special during a big event if you don’t have tickets to watch the athletes compete in person. (Cheering on Simone Biles in the company of other Team USA fans? Worth it.)

Because of the steep entry cost, I would plan your visit carefully to make the most out of it. Be prepared to drop some money when you’re there, too, especially if you want to bring home souvenirs from your time in Paris. C'est la vie!