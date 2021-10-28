When a planet begins moving backward through its tour across the zodiac, you can safely assume that planet is in retrograde motion. However, this doesn’t actually mean a planet is literally moving backward, only that it appears to be doing so from our perspective here on Earth. Either way, a planetary retrograde does have a tendency to leave you feeling a little, well... backward. Luckily, only three planets will station retrograde during the month of November, which means you’re getting a bit of a break from all the awkwardness.

The retrogrades of November are a piece of cake compared to last month’s. During October, you endured the most infamous and confusing retrograde of all: Mercury retrograde. October is also when Pluto retrograde, Saturn retrograde, and Jupiter retrograde all finally came to an end. That means this month, you may feel like things are finally starting to move forward to a certain extent, especially if the past few months have left you feeling stagnant or slow to start.

However, just because the retrograde energy may be on the lower side doesn’t mean November will be a completely smooth ride. In fact, with a lunar eclipse in Taurus slated to occur on Nov. 19, you may find there’s still plenty of chaos to go around. In astrology, eclipses have a tendency to evoke drastic and unexpected change. Because this eclipse will take place just four degrees away from the North Node in Gemini, it has the power to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny, which could lead to a very sudden and permanent change of plans. Embrace what this eclipse has in store, because fate is intervening.

Fortunately, the retrogrades taking place this month are nothing to worry about. Here’s what you need to know:

3 Planets Will Be Retrograde During November 2021

Neptune (June 25 to Dec. 1):

Neptune is considered an outer planet, which means that it’s already retrograde for roughly half of the year. In other words, Neptune retrograde is not something to stress about because you’re already familiar with this energy. Neptune is the planet of dreams, spirituality, deception, and fantasy. When Neptune is retrograde, you may feel an even stronger connection with your inner world as deep-seated truths slowly float to the surface. It may also help you dispel false illusions and see your situation for what it truly is.

Chiron (July 15 to Dec. 19):

Although Chiron carries a lot of significance to the zodiac, it is not considered a planet because it’s technically an asteroid. However, Chiron retrograde will still leave its mark on you. In astrology and Greek mythology, Chiron is known as the “wounded healer” because it represents your deepest wound and your lifelong attempts to heal that wound. While Chiron is retrograde, you may feel even more sensitive than usual because you may be more in tune with your vulnerability. That’s why Chiron retrograde is a beautiful time for introspection and inner healing.

Uranus (Aug. 19 to Jan. 18, 2022):

When Uranus enters the building, anything can happen. That’s because Uranus is the planet of revolution, rebelliousness, and sudden change. Uranus loves to shatter longstanding traditions, commitments, and rules just to shake things up. While Uranus retrograde is underway, you may feel its influence on a more internal level rather than an external level. That means Uranus retrograde is a beautiful time to work on embracing what makes you unique and to protect your independence.